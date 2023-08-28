Pregabalin Market Insight Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2029

Pregabalin Market Overview:

MMR delivers a report for the Pregabalin Market, encompassing multiple segments that pertain to general business data and industry future trends, all backed by meticulous assessment and analysis. Employing both primary and secondary data, the researcher has utilized top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast data for the specified timeframe (2023-2029). This research methodology has been employed to scrutinize the global Pregabalin demand, and these findings have been systematically documented within this report.

Pregabalin Market Value :

Pregabalin Market size was valued at US$ 799.08 Mn. in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.69% through 2023 to 2029. Neuropathic Pain segment leads the Pregabalin Market by 2029.

Pregabalin Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

In the Pregabalin report, the projection period spans from 2023 to 2029, with the base year being 2022. The research encompasses a comprehensive examination of the Pregabalin industry, along with a thorough market segmentation analysis. Historical market dynamics are also analyzed within the report, facilitating clients in drawing parallels between past trends and current market situations, while also spotlighting the contributions of key players. The competitive landscape section delves into various growth strategies pursued by prominent players. The updates featured in this section provide insightful perspectives across different phases, enabling stakeholders to stay abreast of industry developments and participate in economic dialogues. The competitive scenario encompasses press releases and news from companies engaged in activities such as M&A, agreements, collaborations & partnerships, new product launches & development, investments & funding, as well as awards, recognition, & expansions.

Pregabalin Market Regional Insights

The different section on regional segmentation gives the regional aspects of the global Pregabalin Market. This chapter describes the regulatory landscape that is expected to impact the market. It highlights the political landscape in the market and forecasts its influence on the Pregabalin market globally. The presence and availability of global brands with the challenges they confront due to severe competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade channels, are all taken into account. The Pregabalin report covers the five regions and their country-wise distribution are:

North America – (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe – (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, CIS Countries, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific – (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN, and Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa – (South Africa, GCC Countries, Nigeria, Egypt, and Rest of ME&A)

South America – (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Pregabalin Market Segmentation:

Global Pregabalin Market, by Product

• Capsules

• Oral Solutions

• Others

The market is divided into three categories: capsules, oral solutions, and others, depending on the product. During the projection period of 2022-2029, the oral Solutions pregabalin segment is anticipated to expand quickly at a CAGR Pregabalin from Oral Solutions helps to control some forms of seizures. It’s a medication used to treat soreness in the nerves. It is utilised to treat fibromyalgia. You might receive it for a number of different reasons. These are the main advantages of oral solutions pregabalin that drive the expansion of the global market from 2022 to 2029.

Global Pregabalin Market, by Application

• Epilepsy

• Neuropathic Pain

• Anxiety Disorders

• Others

Global Pregabalin Market, by End-Users

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Homecare

• Others

Global Pregabalin Market, by Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

• Others

The market is divided into categories for epilepsy, neuropathic pain, anxiety disorders, and others based on applications. By 2029, the sector for neuropathic pain is anticipated to have the biggest market share, accounting . A typical sign of neuropathic pain is burning or shooting pain. The most typical cause is damage to the nerves. Pregabalin reduces neuropathic pain by preventing the transmission of pain signals. The market is anticipated to grow as a result of increased neuropathic pain cases and risk factors including diabetes and HIV. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that 9.3% of adults worldwide have diabetes as of 2019, and that number is projected to increase to roughly 11% by 2045.

Pregabalin Key players:

1. Pfizer Inc.

2. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

3. Lupin Limited

4. Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

5. Cipla Limited

6. Genesis Remedies

7. Sanofi

8. Medley Pharmaceuticals Limited

9. Genesis Biotec Inc.

10.Biomax

11.ZCL Chemicals Ltd.

12.Olon S.p.A.

13.AASraw Biochemical Technology Co., Ltd.

14.Changzhou Pharmaceutical Factory (CPF)

15.Almelo Pvt. Ltd.

16.Angels Pharma India Pvt. Ltd.

17.ARITE Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

18.Bal Pharma Limited.

