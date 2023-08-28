Retail Intelligence Software Market May See Big Move :Major Giants Numerator, Rakuten Advertising, Quotient Technology

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on” Retail Intelligence Software Market Insights, to 2028″ with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Retail Intelligence Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Numerator (InfoScout), Rakuten Advertising, Quotient Technology, Premise Data, SPS Commerce, AFS Technologies, Kinaxis, Looker, Wiser Solutions, Pricing Excellence

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Retail Intelligence Software market to witness a CAGR of 8.24% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Retail Intelligence Software Market Breakdown by Application (SMEs, Enterprise) by Type (Cloud based, Web based, On-Premise) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Retail Intelligence Software market size is estimated to increase by USD 1464.69 Million at a CAGR of 8.24% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 3299.32 Million.

Definition:

Retail Intelligence Software refers to a type of software that provides retailers with insights and analytics to make data-driven decisions about their business operations. This software collects and analyzes data from various sources, such as point-of-sale systems, inventory management systems, customer loyalty programs, and social media platforms.

Market Trends:

Partnership and collaboration are shaping across different regions.

Market Drivers:

Greater computing power and readily available predictive algorithms, enables to build more complex Data Analytics solutions.

Market Opportunities:

New technology elements like Big Data and AI promote the growing usage of Data analytics in Retail industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of Retail Intelligence Software Market: Cloud based, Web based, On-Premise

Key Applications/end-users of Retail Intelligence Software Market: SMEs, Enterprise

List of players profiled in this report: Numerator (InfoScout), Rakuten Advertising, Quotient Technology, Premise Data, SPS Commerce, AFS Technologies, Kinaxis, Looker, Wiser Solutions, Pricing Excellence

