Robo-advisory Market Comprehensive Analysis of Incredible Growth Potential up to 2031

The global robo-advisory market is expected to grow at an overall annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 53.54% from 2018 to 2023 leading to a global revenue of USD 73.70 Bn by 2023.

The global robo-advisory market is expected to grow at an overall annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 53.54% from 2018 to 2023 leading to a global revenue of USD 73.70 Bn by 2023.

Robo-advisors are independent financial planning services driven by algorithms and supported by a digital platform with no human intervention. They collect information from their customers at first through an online survey to understand their financial situations and ultimate goals. With this information they make portfolios of investments by calculating their risk and returns along with profits for long-term.

Depending on various types of robo-advisory services available in the market, the global robo-advisory market has been classified into pure robo-advisors and hybrid robo-advisors. Among the different types, demand for hybrid robo-advisors is anticipated to be the most promising in the coming years. This is due to the increased affordability and accessibility with low financial assistance fee and rising objectivity, consistency and transparency.

In addition, demand for robo-advisory services from various client asset segments including pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, high-net-worth individuals and the mass affluent is also provided in this report. Demand for automated financial services from mass affluent individuals held the largest market share in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Key growth factors

The robo-advisory market is predicted to witness a high growth rate owing to the surge in affordability and accessibility with low financial assistance fee and rising internet penetration along with advanced technology. Increasing competition with new entrants and diversified services is one of the primary factors that is expected to augment the demand of robo-advisors at an extensive rate in the coming years.

Threats and key players

Definition and suitability of financial advice along with conflicts of interests of the clients is one of the most important factors that is expected to limit the demand of different robo-advisors in the coming years. Moreover, robustness and transparency of algorithms and consumer disengagement of business models is also challenging the growth of the market worldwide.

Some of the major players in the robo-advisory market are Betterment LLC, Wealthfront, Nutmeg, Personal Capital, The Vanguard Group, FutureAdvisor, etc.

2. Current market demand along with future expected demand trend of robo-advisory services from various types of robo-advisors including pure and hybrid robo-advisors.

3. Current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) market size data for robo-advisory market.

4. Current and forecasted market size data for types of client asset segment including pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, high-net-worth individuals and the mass affluent.

5. Analysis of company profiles of major players operating in the market.

6. Key opportunities for the robo-advisory market.

7. Market trends in the global robo-advisory market.

8. Value chain analysis in order to optimize the available resources.

9. Market attractiveness analysis in terms of region in order to furnish the competitive advantage of one region over the other.

10. Market positioning of the key players across different regions in 2017.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Market Size and Growth: The size of the market and its projected growth rate are essential factors that can provide valuable insights into the industry’s potential.

Competition: The level of competition in the market is a significant factor that can impact the pricing and profitability of companies operating in the industry.

Technology: Technology plays a critical role in the industry as search algorithms and consumer behavior continue to evolve rapidly.

Consumer Behavior: Understanding consumer behavior, such as search habits and preferences, can help companies optimize their marketing strategies and drive sales.

Regulatory Environment: The industry is subject to various regulatory requirements, including data protection and privacy laws, which can impact the way companies operate in the market.

Economic Factors: Economic factors, such as GDP, inflation, and consumer spending, can affect the growth and profitability of the industry.

Emerging Trends: Staying updated with emerging trends, such as voice search and artificial intelligence, can help companies stay ahead of the curve in the industry.

