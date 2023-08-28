Robot Software Market Watch Top Players’ Actions Could Determine Industry Direction

Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for Global Robot Software Market that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2030) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2030.

The global robot software market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%, reaching USD 15.47 Billion by 2023.

The rising adoption of commercial and industrial robots across multiple applications, particularly in automotive, healthcare, and the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors, is augmenting the growth of the robot software market.

Current state and opportunities in robotics based on segments:

Software type segment insights:

Inclinations towards efficient planning and preparation for unforeseen circumstances have given a boost to data and analytics software. The use of test simulation software has gained ground recently owing to the need to analyze unpredictable customer behavior and demands. The environmental detection software, on the other hand, allows suppliers to draw actionable insights and carry out targeted advertising by transforming uploaded images into data.

Industry segment insights:

Healthcare, manufacturing and financial services together will be securing a significant share of the robot software market share. The transportation sector will experience a higher growth rate during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Many emerging economies are employing robotics, drones and intensive hacking systems for defense purposes, which, in turn, is creating lucrative opportunities for robot software in this domain.

Regional insights:

North America is the leading innovator in robot software and occupies a major share of the global market. Asia-Pacific will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. However, in both the Latin America and the Middle East and Africa markets, the lack of suitable infrastructure will deter the development of robot software in the respective regions.

Companies covered:

1. ABB

2. Brain Corp

3. CloudMinds

4. Energid Technologies

5. Furhat Robotics AB

6. H2O.ai

7. IBM

8. Liquid Robotics

9. Neurala, Inc.

10. Nvidia Corporation

11. Oxbotica

12. UiPath

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

