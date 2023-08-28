Seed Treatment Market Psychology of Consumer Behavior Understanding the Factors that Drive Purchasing Decisions

The most recent analysis from Report Ocean, titled “Exploration of Seed Treatment Market Trends and Projections from 2023 to 2031,” highlights a robust surge in the industry with promising prospects for both investors and stakeholders. The comprehensive report provides an intricate assessment of the market, encompassing a wide array of factors influencing its growth trajectory.

Recent scrutiny of the “ Seed Treatment Market” is encapsulated in an astute market research dossier, segmenting it based on geographical Regions, Countries, Companies, and various other pertinent Segments. The landscape is currently being shaped by prominent Key Players who have adeptly employed diverse strategies to bolster their market presence and augment their market share globally. This report stands as an invaluable reservoir of insights for stakeholders and other entities operating within the market, poised to offer a competitive edge to fulfill their business requisites.

The global seed treatment market size was US$ 5.9 billion in 2021. The global seed treatment market is forecast to grow to US$ 17.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The method of seed treatment includes various types of biological, physical, and chemical agents in order to enhance crop health. The process helps in efficiently managing pathogens and diseases transmitted by soil and crop and increases crop production. The process also decreases germination time and improves efficiency overall.

Factors Influencing the Market

In terms of seed coating product growth, the seed treatment market has been extremely successful, and the early planting process has achieved new heights in the last few years. These seed treatment products now not only aim to protect crops but also to increase crop yields. Thus, such factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the global seed treatment market during the study period.

The primary role of initial seed treatment was to control certain soil pathogens that affect seed production. Furthermore, advances in the treatment of seeds with a wide range of insect, diseases, and nematode pests use a combination of insecticides and fungicides. Thus, it will drive the seed treatment market forward.

Product innovations and recent developments will also benefit the seed treatment market during the study period. Furthermore, seed processing product manufacturers create novel combinations of these products, which can be highly valuable both qualitatively and quantitatively for crop production. Reduced shelf life as a result of a seed treatment may restrict the growth of the global market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak restricted the research and development activities, which ultimately hampered the growth of the global seed treatment market. In addition to that, a halt in manufacturing activities and a reduction in consumer demand also impacted the global seed treatment market throughout the pandemic period.

Regional Analysis

The global seed treatment market will record the highest growth rate in North America due to high awareness of the benefits of such advanced methods. In addition to that, an increasing range of agriculture practices, combined with the growing range of innovations, will fuel the growth of the global seed treatment market during the study period.

Due to the rapidly growing population, the Asia-Pacific market for seed treatment will record a substantial growth rate. It is owing to the rising demand for crop production and steadily increasing awareness of the advanced technologies.

Competitors in the Market

 Nufarm

 BASF SE

 Bayer AG

 Novozymes A/S

 Syngenta AG

 Corteva Agriscience

 FMC Corporation

 Adama Ltd

 Croda International

 UPL Ltd

 Germains Seed Technology

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global seed treatment market segmentation focuses on Application, Function, Crop Type, Application Technique, and Region.

Application

 Chemical

 Non-chemical/biological

Function

 Seed protection

 Seed Enhancement

 Other Functions

Crop Type

 Grains and Cereals

 Oilseeds

 Vegetables

 Other Crop Types

Application Technique

 Seed Coating

 Seed Pelleting

 Seed Dressing

 Other Application Techniques

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

