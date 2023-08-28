Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Set to Skyrocket as Key Players Take the Lead

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Latest Research Report provides an up-to-date analysis of the growth opportunities and trends in the market’s development up to 2030. With a focus on the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market, this report offers a thorough examination of the factors driving market growth as well as the restraints influencing its progress. By employing both qualitative and quantitative methodologies, this report presents a comprehensive analysis of the market landscape. It equips companies with valuable insights and data to make informed decisions about their business strategies and identify potential areas for growth. Ask for Sample Report

The global self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% (2018-2023) and will reach USD 9.4 Billion in 2023 from USD 7.4 Billion in 2018.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND86

The self-monitoring blood glucose devices market comprises testing strips, glucometers and other product segments such as lancets and lancing devices. Increase in aging population, high prevalence of diabetes due to unhealthy lifestyle, poor diet, excess alcohol consumption, and lack of physical activity, creates a huge demand for blood glucose devices across the globe.

Market players are primarily focusing on product launches, and mergers and acquisitions to broaden their customer base, as well as to consolidate their position in the market.

Segmentation based on product type

Based on product type, in 2018, the testing strips segment contributed the highest market share (78.8%), on account of its economical pricing in comparison to glucose meters, and awareness among diabetes patients. The glucometers segment was the second-largest segment, with a market share of 16.1%, owing to its ease of use, painless procedure, and quick results.

The other products’ segment comprises lancets, lancing devices etc. It accounted for a 5.1% share of the market, and is expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period

Segmentation based on end user type

Based on end user type, the market is segmented into hospitals, home settings, and diagnostics centers and clinics. Home settings segment contributed the highest market share of 86.7% in 2018 and will continue to grow at CAGR 4.9% due to convenience as these devices allow patients to check their blood glucose levels at home, at their own convenience.

During the forecast period, diagnostic centres and clinics are expected to expand at a moderate growth rate; in 2018, the segment witnessed market share of 8.5%. In 2018, hospital segment demonstrated least market share of 4.7%; the segment is projected to expand at a nominal growth in the coming years.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND86

Regional insights

The self-monitoring blood glucose devices market in North America accounted for highest market share of 39.8% in 2018. The segment is expected to increase at CAGR 4.2% from 2018-2023 owing to factors such as growing number of advanced medical facilities, rising healthcare expenditure, and favourable reimbursement policies in the region. In 2018, testing strips segment contributed the highest revenue in North America region due to increase in diabetes cases, increasing disposable income, and technological advancements. The European market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period, given the presence of major market players in the region, improved awareness, and availability of self-monitoring blood glucose devices in a number of variants.

A large population, higher disposable income, and improved awareness about self-monitoring blood glucose devices will help the Asia-Pacific region dominate the global market during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa and the Latin America markets, though still at nascent stages, will also experience high growth

Companies covered

Roche Holding AG

LifeScan, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Ypsomed AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Ascensia Diabetes Care

DiaMonTech

Nemaura Medical Inc.

Noviosense BV

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND86

Some Questions Answered in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Report:

What is the projected size of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market in 2030, and what growth rate is expected?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices industry?

What are the major market trends that are affecting the expansion of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market?

What obstacles must be overcome in order to achieve sustained growth in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market?

What opportunities and threats do vendors in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market face?

What are the raw materials and manufacturing equipment used in the production of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market, and what is the manufacturing process?

What are the different types and applications of Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market, and what is the market share of each type and application?

What factors, such as trends, challenges, and risk factors, are currently shaping the growth of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market?

What factors are driving the growth of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market in the top regions worldwide?

Who are the major players in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market, and what strategies are they employing to succeed?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are influencing the expansion of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market?

What are the main findings of a five forces analysis of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices market?

Here are the key highlights of the report:

Comprehensive assessments of the market share for Invisible Braces, conducted at both country and regional levels.

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, identifying key trends within the industry.

Thorough examination of market trends, encompassing product and technology advancements, drivers and barriers, and an analysis based on PORTER’s five forces.

Strategic recommendations tailored for crucial business segments, leveraging market forecasts.

Guidance provided for new market entrants, assisting them in navigating the industry landscape.

Market forecasts encompassing all pertinent segments, sub-segments, and regional markets.

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND86

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/