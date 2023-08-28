Self Storage Market Outlook, Share, Industry Analysis, Research Report 2023-2028

How Big is The Self Storage Market:

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Self Storage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” The global self storage market size reached US$ 54.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 74.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028.

What is Self Storage Market?

Self storage refers to a service provided by companies that offer individuals or businesses secure storage spaces for rent. It is located within a facility specifically designed to store personal belongings, household items, business inventory, or any other items that require temporary or long-term storage. It also offers convenience, security, and flexibility for individuals and businesses seeking additional space to store their possessions. It allows customers to access their stored items whenever needed and provides peace of mind knowing that their belongings are kept in a safe and monitored environment.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Self Storage industry?

The increasing number of remodeling and renovation activities of homes due to rapid urbanization and inflating income levels represent one of the primary factors driving the demand for self storage spaces around the world. Moreover, the rising adoption of self storage for commercial and business needs, including storing seasonal promotional material or printers, is favoring the growth of the market. In addition, the growing rates of rent for accommodation in the metropolitan areas and cramming spaces are influencing the market positively. Apart from this, the incorporation of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), sensors, and the internet of things (IoT) to monitor all storage units, increase occupancy, and enhance the tenant experience, is bolstering the market growth.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

Aecom

CubeSmart

Life Storage Inc.

Metro Storage LLC (Find Local Storage)

National Storage

Public Storage

Safestore

Simply Self Storage

StorageMart

U-Haul International Inc. (AMERCO)

Urban Self Storage

World Class Capital Group LLC.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Storage Unit Size:

Small Storage Unit

Medium Storage Unit

Large Storage Unit

Breakup by End Use:

Personal

Business

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

