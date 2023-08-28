Smart Hospital Market Share Analysis 2023-2030 Key Players, Strategies, and Forecasts

Report Ocean has recently released a survey report focusing on the global Smart Hospital Market. This research provides essential insights into growth strategies, business opportunities, emerging trends, innovations, and the competitive landscape in 2022. The report also includes a geographical outlook, encompassing North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The global smart hospital market is expected to have a significant compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.29% and reach a market size of USD 55.76 Billion by 2023.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND162

The major players in the smart hospital market are Medtronic (Ireland), Philips (Netherlands), Microsoft (US), GE Healthcare (US), Qualcomm Life (US), Honeywell Life Care Solutions (US), SAP (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), STANLEY Healthcare (US), Cerner Corporation (US) and McKesson (US).

The smart hospital is a technological revolution in the healthcare industry which manages a large amount of available data and integrates different hospital delivery mechanisms. It makes use of the electronic patient records and streamlining processes, which lead to improved quality of life by reducing the risks to health (by remote monitoring) and improving the general well-being of people. Smart healthcare provides more patient-centric services that improve access to healthcare and are customized to individual patients’ needs.

The factors that drive the market growth are machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing services, radio-frequency identification (RFID) and others. The radio-frequency identification allows providing real-time information that supports in decision making and creating a secure and reliable smart hospital management information system. The real-time patient management system helps in automating and streamlining patient identification processes.

The global smart hospital market is bifurcated on the basis of products (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging, and medical assistance) and artificial intelligence (offering and technology) and regions. The technologies used are AI, cloud computing, radio frequencies identification, wearable technologies, zigbee technologies, Internet of Things (IoT) and others. The regions include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and The Middle East and Africa.

Almost all operating room and intensive care unit (ICU) devices such as blood pressure cuffs, ventilators and intravenous pumps can be interconnected for automatic error detection by introducing IoT in them, so that these devices help provide better care to patients in hospitals. This is driving the market for outpatient vigilance during the forecast period.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND162

Key growth factors

Initiatives taken by governments for the implementation of IT solutions in healthcare, rise in government expenditure on healthcare systems and increase in the number of skilled IT experts are the major factors favoring the adoption of healthcare IT solutions in not only developed regions but also in emerging markets. The factors that drive the market growth are machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing services, RFID and others.

The growth of smart hospitals is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising need for better patient care, and efficient and accurate solutions. In addition, the benefits of a smart hospital such as the decreased cost of treatment, improved outcomes of treatment, enhanced patient experience, reduced errors and improved disease management boost the growth of the smart hospital market.

Threats and key players

The smart hospital has cyber-attacks as the major threat. The increasing number of ransomware cases and distributed denial of security (DDoS) attacks is just a glimpse of things to come. The introduction of Internet of Things (IoT) components in the hospital ecosystem increases the attack, rendering hospitals even more vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Also, smart hospitals have robotic process automation in which security issues may arise when a particular susceptibility is introduced in the programming system of a medical robot. This can significantly compromise healthcare quality.

What’s covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global smart hospital market.

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others.

3. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging, and medical assistance.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for offering and technology.

5. Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) market size data for the global smart hospital market segments by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance), and by artificial Intelligence (offering and technology).

6. Market trends in the global smart hospital market.

7. Qualitative analysis of the key drivers and challenges affecting the global smart hospital market and its segments by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance) and by AI (offering and technology).

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND162

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the global smart hospital market.

2. Get region-specific market size and observations for the global smart hospital market and its segments by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance) and by AI (offering and technology).

3. Get specific drivers and challenges for the global smart hospital market and its segments by product (smart pills, mHealth, telemedicine, electronic health record and others), by application (remote medicine management, electronic health record and clinical workflow, outpatient vigilance, medical connected imaging and medical assistance) and by AI (offering and technology).

4. Recognize major competitors’ business and market dynamics, and respond accordingly.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND162

The following are significant aspects of the industry that may be relevant:

Market Size and Growth: The size of the market and its projected growth rate are essential factors that can provide valuable insights into the industry’s potential.

Competition: The level of competition in the market is a significant factor that can impact the pricing and profitability of companies operating in the industry.

Technology: Technology plays a critical role in the industry as search algorithms and consumer behavior continue to evolve rapidly.

Consumer Behavior: Understanding consumer behavior, such as search habits and preferences, can help companies optimize their marketing strategies and drive sales.

Regulatory Environment: The industry is subject to various regulatory requirements, including data protection and privacy laws, which can impact the way companies operate in the market.

Economic Factors: Economic factors, such as GDP, inflation, and consumer spending, can affect the growth and profitability of the industry.

Emerging Trends: Staying updated with emerging trends, such as voice search and artificial intelligence, can help companies stay ahead of the curve in the industry.

This report covers several key questions related to the global Smart Hospital market, including:

What can be expected for the Smart Hospital market in the next decade?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global Smart Hospital market?

Which technologies are likely to experience the most rapid growth, both by market and region?

How do opportunities within the Smart Hospital market vary based on the size of the end market?

What is the breakdown of Smart Hospital by type and application?

How have recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacted the Smart Hospital market?

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND162

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/