SMS Firewall Market Is Expected to Boom-  BICS, Tata Communications Limited, SAP SE, Sinch, iBasis (Tofane Global)

This report studies the SMS Firewall market, SMS Firewall is a solution to actively monitor MO, MT and Application Originated SMS to prevent fraud and SPAM using SMS. SMS Firewall solutions allows the operator to have full control of the SMS messages in the network. The Solution monitors all MO-SMS originated by local subscribers, MT-SMS that are getting terminated from external SMSCs to local subscribers and Application Originated SMS.

The global SMS Firewall market is highly fragmented with several players such as SMS Firewall technology providers, marketers or resellers and telecom operators contributing to the market revenue. Currently, telecom operators along with the marketers and other stakeholders account for major share of the SMS Firewall market. We mainly analysts the leading SMS Firewall technology providers and partly telecom operators including BICS, Tata Communications Limited, SAP SE, iBasis (Tofane Global), Tango Telecom, Syniverse Technologies, Infobip, Global Wavenet Limited, Anam Technologies, NTT DOCOMO etc.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global SMS Firewall market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2223.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 3590.3 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2023-2029. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Application to Person (A2P) Messaging accounting for % of the SMS Firewall global market in 2022, is projected to value US$ million by 2029, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. While BFSI segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market with about 33% market share. is follower, accounting for about 27% market share.

The key players are BICS, Tata Communications Limited, SAP SE, Sinch, iBasis (Tofane Global), CITIC Telecom, Proofpoint, Tango Telecom, Syniverse Technologies, LLC, Infobip ltd., Tanla, Global Wavenet Limited, Anam Technologies Ltd., NTT DOCOMO, Mavenir, Mitto, Openmind Networks, NewNet Communication Technologies, NetNumber, AMD Telecom S.A., Mobileum, Omobio, Mahindra Comviva, Route Mobile Limited, HAUD, Cellusys, AdaptiveMobile Security, TeleOSS, Monty Mobile etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 11% market share.

This report provides a detailed and analytical look at the various companies that are working to achieve a high market share in the global SMS Firewall market. Data is provided for the top and fastest-growing segments. This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for analysis. Markets are categorized according to key criteria. To this end, the report includes a section dedicated to the company profile. This report will help you identify your needs, discover problem areas, discover better opportunities, and help all your organization’s primary leadership processes. You can ensure the performance of your public relations efforts and monitor customer objections to stay one step ahead and limit losses.

The cost analysis of the Global SMS Firewall Market has been performed while keeping in view manufacturing expenses, labor cost, and raw materials and their market concentration rate, suppliers, and price trend. Other factors such as Supply chain, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategy have been assessed to provide a complete and in-depth view of the market. Buyers of the report will also be exposed to a study on market positioning with factors such as target client, brand strategy, and price strategy taken into consideration.

Global SMS Firewall market segmentation:

Market Segmentation: By Type

Application to Person (A2P) Messaging

Person to Application (P2A) Messaging

Market Segmentation: By Application

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the present SMS Firewall market size in terms of revenue and volume, and how much growth is expected during the forecast period?

Which are the key developments that are anticipated to stimulate SMS Firewall market trends?

Which factors will trigger product demand and how much product consumption is estimated?

What are the upcoming business opportunities and restraints?

Which region will dominate the global SMS Firewall market share?

Table of Contents

Global SMS Firewall Market Research Report 2023-2030

Chapter 1 SMS Firewall Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global SMS Firewall Market Forecast

