Social Gaming Market Trend Growth, Outlook, Insight, and Forecast 2029

Social Gaming Market Overview:

MMR delivers a report for the Social Gaming Market, encompassing multiple segments that pertain to general business data and industry future trends, all backed by meticulous assessment and analysis. Employing both primary and secondary data, the researcher has utilized top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast data for the specified timeframe (2023-2029). This research methodology has been employed to scrutinize the global Social Gaming demand, and these findings have been systematically documented within this report.

Social Gaming Market Value :

Social Gaming Market size was valued at US$ 27.16 Bn. in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.01% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 76.83 Bn.

Social Gaming Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

In the Social Gaming report, the projection period spans from 2023 to 2029, with the base year being 2022. The research encompasses a comprehensive examination of the Social Gaming industry, along with a thorough market segmentation analysis. Historical market dynamics are also analyzed within the report, facilitating clients in drawing parallels between past trends and current market situations, while also spotlighting the contributions of key players. The competitive landscape section delves into various growth strategies pursued by prominent players. The updates featured in this section provide insightful perspectives across different phases, enabling stakeholders to stay abreast of industry developments and participate in economic dialogues. The competitive scenario encompasses press releases and news from companies engaged in activities such as M&A, agreements, collaborations & partnerships, new product launches & development, investments & funding, as well as awards, recognition, & expansions.

Social Gaming Market Regional Insights

The different section on regional segmentation gives the regional aspects of the global Social Gaming Market. This chapter describes the regulatory landscape that is expected to impact the market. It highlights the political landscape in the market and forecasts its influence on the Social Gaming market globally. The presence and availability of global brands with the challenges they confront due to severe competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade channels, are all taken into account. The Social Gaming report covers the five regions and their country-wise distribution are:

North America – (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe – (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Sweden, CIS Countries, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific – (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN, and Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa – (South Africa, GCC Countries, Nigeria, Egypt, and Rest of ME&A)

South America – (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Social Gaming Market Segmentation:

Global Social Gaming Market, by Gender

• Male

• Female

Global Social Gaming Market, by Age Group

• 13-18 Years

• 19-25 Years

• 26-35 Years

• 36-45 Years

• 46 Years and Above

Global Social Gaming Market, by Revenue Generation

• Advertisements

• Virtual Goods

• Lead Generation

Social Gaming Key players:

1. Aeria Games GmbH (Germany)

2. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (USA)

3. Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (USA)

4. King Digital Entertainment plc (UK)

5. Behaviour Interactive, Inc. (Canada)

6. DeNA Co., Ltd. (Japan)

7. Electronic Arts, Inc. (USA)

8. PopCap Games, Inc. (USA)

9. Etermax (Argentina)

10 GREE, Inc. (Japan)

11 Miniclip SA (Switzerland)

12 Peak Games (Turkey)

13 Playtech plc (Isle of Man, UK)

14 Pretty Simple (France)

15 Social Point (Spain)

16 Supercell (Finland)

17 SYBO Games (Denmark)

18 Wooga GmbH (Germany)

19 Zynga, Inc. (USA)

