Solar Pumps Market Size 2023: Global Share, Industry And Report Analysis By 2028

Industry Overview of Solar Pumps Market

Solar pumps are devices that utilize solar energy, captured by photovoltaic panels or solar panels, to pump water from one place to another. They are available as surface pumps, which draw water from sources near the surface, such as ponds or tanks, and submersible pumps, which are installed underwater, usually in wells or boreholes. They are used in irrigation, particularly in remote or off-grid areas where traditional electricity sources are not available. They are also used in residential water supply systems, livestock watering, remote villages for drinking water needs, and even in floating fountains and aerators for ponds and lakes.

How Big Is the Solar Pumps Market?

The global solar pumps market size reached US$ 2.39 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.21% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for solar pumps in the agricultural sector, as they help farmers provide a reliable water source for their crops, represents one of the crucial factors impelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising popularity of solar pumps, as their operation costs are significantly lower compared to conventional pumps, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the growing adoption of solar pumps to lower carbon footprint and prevent the over-expenditure of various natural resources is offering a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing environmental awareness among the masses is strengthening the growth of the market.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Type Insights:

Submersible Alternating current (AC) Direct current (DC))

Surface Alternating current (AC) Direct current (DC))

Floating

Capacity Insights:

Below 4HP

4-6 HP

6-8 HP

Above 8 HP

Application Insights:

Agriculture

Water Treatment

Others

Regional Insights:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Alpex Solar Pvt. Ltd., Aquasub Engineering, Bright Solar Limited, C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Duke Plasto Technique Private Limited, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Oswal Pumps Ltd., Rainbow Power Company Ltd., SAMKING Solar Pump, Shakti Pumps India Limited, Solar Power & Pump Company LLC, Tata Power Solar Systems Limited.

