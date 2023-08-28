Stevia Sweetener Market Predictions By Global Trends, Future Growth, Regional Overview and Forecast Outlook To 2031

As a final result of the Russia-Ukraine warfare and COVID-19, the world financial system will recover, and the world Stevia Sweetener Market dimension will extend to USD million in 2022 from USD million in 2023 with a CAGR estimated to generate a lot of income until 2031. In accordance with this, the patron receives giant know-how on the enterprise and association from the past, present, and future perspectives, permitting them to make investments cash and install assets wisely. This lookup file additionally consists of up-to-date evaluation and forecasts for a number of market segments and all geographical regions. Stevia Sweetener Market Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

The global stevia sweetener market it is expected to reach $ 1,979.22 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 5.28%. Increasing consumer health awareness, rising disposable income and increasing demand for natural non-sugar sweeteners will drive the market over the next couple of years. Stevia is a small perennial herb belonging to the Asteraceae family, in the genus Stevia. Its scientific name is Stevia rebaudiana. Stevia contains natural compounds, especially stevioside and rebaudioside A, that are estimated to be 150-400 times sweeter than saccharose. Stevia sweetener can be used in food & beverages, as health & sports nutrition, and in pharmaceuticals and personal care products.

Stevia as a natural sweetener is primarily used in the food and beverages industry. It is being blended with sugar to be used in various food and beverages to meet the low-calorie consumer requirements. Stevia sweetener also finds application in other industries including pharmaceuticals, personal care, etc. The market for stevia sweetener is dominated by the food and beverage industry, which accounted for over 85% of the global market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period.

The report provides current stevia market fundamentals as well global supply, demand and pricing outlooks to 2026 across five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America, Middle East & Africa. North America is the major regional market accounting for more than 30% of the global stevia sweetener market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2020 through 2026.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the global stevia sweetener market. Key companies profiled in the report include GLG Life Tech Corporation, PureCircle Limited, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd., Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., Sweet Green Fields Co., Ltd., Blue California Ingredients Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Chenguang Biotech Group Co., Ltd., Dongtai Haorui Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Ganzhou Julong High Tech Industrial Co., Ltd., Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp., Heilongjiang Land Reclamation Huiju Hailin Stevioside Co., Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Merisant Company, Qingdao Runde Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Qingdao Runhao Stevia High Tech Company Limited, etc.

Volume and revenue forecast (by application Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Personal Care; by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America, Middle East & Africa)

Competitive analysis, in terms of major participants and market share

Market drivers and restraints

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

To analyze and forecast the market size of global stevia sweetener market.

To classify and forecast global stevia sweetener market based on region, product, and application.

To identify drivers and challenges for global stevia sweetener market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global stevia sweetener market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global stevia sweetener market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global stevia sweetener market.

