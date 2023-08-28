Super Absorbent Polymers Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Super Absorbent Polymers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global super absorbent polymers market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

According to the report, The global super absorbent polymers (SAP) market size reached US$ 9.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during 2023-2028.

What is Super Absorbent Polymers?

Super absorbent polymers (SAPs) are highly effective substances with the ability to hold a significant amount of liquid. They are composed of acrylic acid cross-linked polymer networks made from water-soluble building blocks, mainly acrylic acid. They are white sugar-like hygroscopic substances, forming transparent gel-based particles when exposed to water, which can retain moisture under pressure without breaking or burning. Their absorption properties help protect against skin irritation, prevent infection, and improve overall quality. As a result, super-absorbent polymers are employed in the personal hygiene, medical, agricultural, and industrial sectors.

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for adult incontinence and high-quality diapers due to the rising concern regarding health and hygiene. In addition, the growing geriatric population and the rising awareness regarding personal hygiene products among women are accelerating the demand for super absorbent polymers (SAPs) and sanitary napkins products. Moreover, the widespread adoption of SAP in the wastewater management sector to contain, treat, and recycle wastewater as it absorbs and retains large amounts of water and helps to manage water supplies in a sustainable and cost-effective way represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing product application in the agricultural sector for farming activities to minimize fertilizer, soil erosion, and pesticide leaching are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive research and development (RD) activities conducted by leading players to create bio-based SAPs are creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

BASF

Evonik Industries

Formosa Plastics Group

Kao Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Nippon Shokubai

Satellite Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

SDP Global Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company Ltd.

Yixing Danson Technology Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Type:

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide Copolymer

Others

Breakup by Application:

Personal Hygiene

Agriculture

Medical

Industrial

Others

Breakup by Production Method:

Suspension Polymerization

Solution Polymerization

Gel Polymerization

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

