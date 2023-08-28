Sustainable Palm Oil Market Ethnography Techniques for Deeper Consumer Understanding: A Strategic Approach

The most recent analysis from Report Ocean, titled “Exploration of Sustainable Palm Oil Market Trends and Projections from 2023 to 2031,” highlights a robust surge in the industry with promising prospects for both investors and stakeholders. The comprehensive report provides an intricate assessment of the market, encompassing a wide array of factors influencing its growth trajectory.

Recent scrutiny of the “ Sustainable Palm Oil Market” is encapsulated in an astute market research dossier, segmenting it based on geographical Regions, Countries, Companies, and various other pertinent Segments. The landscape is currently being shaped by prominent Key Players who have adeptly employed diverse strategies to bolster their market presence and augment their market share globally. This report stands as an invaluable reservoir of insights for stakeholders and other entities operating within the market, poised to offer a competitive edge to fulfill their business requisites.

The global sustainable palm oil market size was US$ 17,120 million in 2021. The global sustainable palm oil market is forecast to grow to US$ 44,117 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Palm oil finds applications in myriad end-user industries, such as food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, etc. The rising demand for sustainable palm oil will drive the growth of the overall market during the study period. Furthermore, palm oil is also used as a transport fuel. Moreover, it is one of the essential components in the manufacturing of personal care products, which will drive the growth of the market.

The benefits of palm oil in food as it increases longevity and resists the oxidation will contribute to the growth of the global sustainable palm oil market during the forecast period.

Growing consumer awareness related to the advantages of palm oil will contribute to the market growth. In addition, palm oil is widely recommended to cure malaria, deficiency of vitamin A, aging, high blood pressure, brain disease, etc., which will boost the growth of the sustainable palm oil market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific sustainable palm oil market is forecast to emerge as the largest market for sustainable palm oil, owing to the contribution of Malaysia and Indonesia, which are the major producers of palm oil. Further, other countries such as Thailand, Nigeria, Columbia, and Ecuador will also significantly contribute to the growth of the sustainable palm oil market during the study period. In addition to that, the presence of some of the largest cosmetics, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals industry, in the region will drive the demand for sustainable palm oil during the study period. Growing consumer awareness related to the health benefits of palm oil in the region will also benefit the sustainable palm oil market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period, the demand for pharmaceuticals and food products remained the same. However, demand for personal care products decreased drastically, which also affected the global sustainable palm oil market. Further, the shortage of laborers and lockdown restrictions hampered the production of sustainable palm oil, which affected the market. Industrial activities also stopped to an extent due to the challenges led by the pandemic, which impeded the growth of the sustainable palm oil market. Post-pandemic, the market for sustainable palm oil is forecast to witness significant growth potential due to the growing consumer focus on health.

Competitors in the Market

 New Britain Palm Oil Limited

 Sime Darby

 Golden Agri-Resources Limited

 Astra Agro Lestari

 IOI Corporation Berhad

 Cargill

 KUALA LUMPUR KEPONG BERHAD

 Wilmer International Limited

 Kulim Berhad

 United Plantation Berhad

 SIPEF Group Belgium

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global sustainable palm oil market segmentation focuses on Origin, Product Type, End-User, and Region.

By Origin

 Organic

 Conventional

By Product Type

 Crude Palm Oil

 RBD Palm Oil

 Palm Kernel Oil

 Fractionated Palm Oil

By End-User

 Food & Beverage

 Personal Care & Cosmetics

 Biofuel & Energy

 Pharmaceutical

 Industrial

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Market in This Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

