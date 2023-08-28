Thermal Spray Coatings Market Strong Extension In Revenue Continues 2031

The most recent analysis from Report Ocean, titled “Exploration of Thermal Spray Coatings Market Trends and Projections from 2023 to 2031,” highlights a robust surge in the industry with promising prospects for both investors and stakeholders. The comprehensive report provides an intricate assessment of the market, encompassing a wide array of factors influencing its growth trajectory.

The landscape is currently being shaped by prominent Key Players who have adeptly employed diverse strategies to bolster their market presence and augment their market share globally.

What is the Future Outlook of Thermal Spray Coatings Market?

The future outlook of the Thermal Spray Coatings market entails an analysis of its size, segmentation (including product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, current status, and emerging development trends. Additionally, the report offers strategic insights to assist companies in navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global thermal spray coatings market size was US$ 7.1 billion in 2021. The global thermal spray coatings market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Thermal spray coating offers various benefits such as protection from wear and corrosion, lowers poisonous gas emissions, and maintaining the thickness of the product. Thus, all of these benefits will primarily drive the growth of the global thermal spray coatings market.

The rising preference for thermal spray coatings over hard chrome coatings will also contribute to the growth of the thermal spray coatings market. Further, technical advancements intending for the development of cost-effective goods will also escalate the growth of the thermal spray coatings market during the study period.

Growing disposable income and rising demand for luxury automobiles will benefit the thermal spray coatings market. Further, the market is expected to experience lucrative growth opportunities due to the growing production of electric vehicles in developing countries like China and India.

The high cost associated with thermal spray coatings may limit the growth of the market during the study period. On the contrary, the thermal spray coatings market is forecast to gain traction due to its wide applications across various industrial verticals, such as aerospace, healthcare, automotive, electronics, agricultural machinery, etc.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the entire automotive industry, which ultimately hampered the growth of the global thermal spray coatings market. The demand for luxury vehicles declined drastically, which resulted in the shutdown of various manufacturing units. Further, the unavailability of raw materials and a sudden shortage of workforce hampered the growth of the thermal spray coatings market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the thermal spray coatings market. The growth of the market is attributed to growing urbanization and industrialization. Furthermore, rising consumer disposable income and surging demand for thermal spray coatings from various end-use industries, including aerospace, will drive the thermal spray coatings market forward.

In North America, the United States will hold the highest share, majorly due to the high demand for industrial gas turbines from power generation plants. In addition, favorable government policies toward replacing coal with natural gas will also benefit the market.

The Asia-Pacific thermal spray coatings market will record substantial growth, owing to the rising to the growing aerospace and automotive sector. Further, the region is home to several aircraft manufacturers, such as Airbus, which will benefit the market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

 Powder Alloy Corp.

 Saint-Gobain S.A.

 Carpenter Technology Corp.

 Durum Verschleiss-Schutz GmbH

 Montreal Carbide Co. Ltd.

 Progressive Surface, Inc.

 American Roller Company, LLC

 Lincotek Surface Solutions

 Wall Colmonoy Corp.

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global thermal spray coatings market segmentation focuses on Materials, End-User, and Region.

By Materials

 Ceramics

 Metals & Alloys

 Others

By End-User

 Aerospace

 Automotive

 Healthcare

 Agricultural Machinery

 Energy & Power

 Electronics

 Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Market in This Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

