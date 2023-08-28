Urban Farming Market Maximizing the ROI of Market Research Strategies for Data-Driven Decision Making

The most recent analysis from Report Ocean, titled “Exploration of Urban Farming Market Trends and Projections from 2023 to 2031,” highlights a robust surge in the industry with promising prospects for both investors and stakeholders. The comprehensive report provides an intricate assessment of the market, encompassing a wide array of factors influencing its growth trajectory.

Recent scrutiny of the “ Urban Farming Market” is encapsulated in an astute market research dossier, segmenting it based on geographical Regions, Countries, Companies, and various other pertinent Segments. The landscape is currently being shaped by prominent Key Players who have adeptly employed diverse strategies to bolster their market presence and augment their market share globally. This report stands as an invaluable reservoir of insights for stakeholders and other entities operating within the market, poised to offer a competitive edge to fulfill their business requisites.

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc : –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/QUDNTL223

The global urban farming market size was US$ 137.5 billion in 2021. The global urban farming market is forecast to grow to US$ 281.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Urban agriculture is the processing and distribution of food in and around cities as an indoor and outdoor crop for local residents. Globally increasing urbanization is primarily driving the demand for urban farming. In addition, urban farming is gaining popularity due to lower transportation costs and fresh nutritious products available at feasible prices.

The rapidly declining prices of light-emitting diodes (LEDs), which are available at significantly affordable enough to reduce farmers’ overall costs, will also contribute to the growth of the global urban farming market.

Rising demand for local food, combined with the increasing awareness about health and nutrition, food safety, and transparency, will offer ample growth opportunities for the global urban farming market.

The growing global population and declining range of lands available for farming practices will also hamper the growth of the global urban farming market during the study period.

Lack of technological knowledge may limit the growth of the urban farming market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Urban farming practices increased due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the pandemic, the demand for grocery and food shopping decreased in order to prevent the further spread of the virus. In addition, the shortage of laborers and food crisis surged the demand for urban farming even more, which had been beneficial for the overall market. Moreover, the focus of urban agriculture has majorly been on high-value (nutrient) vegetables, with the aim to boost the immune system. Thus, such factors have contributed to the growth of the global urban farming market.

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures : –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/QUDNTL223

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific urban farming market is forecast to emerge as the largest market in terms of region. The growth of this region is attributable to many factors, including the rapidly growing rate of the population. In addition, shortening the range of lands for farming practices is also up surging the demand for alternative practices. Thus, the urban farming market is forecast to witness lucrative growth opportunities during the study period.

The region is also investing highly in this sector in order to cater to the demands of the population. Sustenir (Singapore), an agritech manufacturer, unveiled its 30,000 square foot vertical hydroponic farm in Hong Kong. Moreover, the adoption of agricultural equipment like steering systems, guided systems, sensors, display devices, etc., is also growing in this region, which will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific urban farming market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

 Signify

 Osram

 Freight Farms

 AeroFarms

 Sky Greens

 Spread Co., Ltd.

 Plenty

 Valoya

 Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

 Heliospectra

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global urban farming market segmentation focuses on Growing Medium, Component, and Region.

By Growing Medium

 Hydroponics

 Aeroponics

 Aquaponics

By Component

 Irrigation Component

 Lighting

 Sensor

 Climate Control

 Building Material

 Others

Get a sample PDF of the report at :-https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/QUDNTL223

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Enquire before purchasing this report :-https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/QUDNTL223

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Market in This Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

Request full Report :-https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/QUDNTL223

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us