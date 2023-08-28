Varicose Veins Market Buzz Top Players May Set the Tone for Significant May Shift

Report Ocean published a recovery-based report for Global Varicose Veins Market that provides crucial details on company opportunities, growth plans, trends, innovations, the competitive landscape in 2022, and the geographic outlook. Based on relevant market and regional segmentation, a thorough assessment of this worldwide market includes the historical analysis of this market (from 2023 to 2030) and develops reliable and approximative timeline estimations up to 2030.

The global varicose vein treatment devices market is estimated to reach USD 1,388.86 Million by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the 2018-2023 period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND110

The number of patients suffering from varicose veins is rising. However, technologically advanced treatment procedures are also emerging, which is expected to bolster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Treatment mode segment insights:

The thermal ablation segment dominated the market, accounting for a 63.0% share of the global revenue in 2017. Rising adoption of minimally invasive procedures with reduced recovery periods is expected to fuel the demand for thermal ablation, including radiofrequency ablation and endovenous laser therapy, over the next few years. Furthermore, attractive reimbursement policies and recommendations by the United States (U.S.) American Venous Forum guidelines and the U.K. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guidelines in favour of the thermal ablation process has resulted in spurring demand.

Endovenous non-thermal ablation is expected to be the fastest growing segment, increasing exponentially from 2018 to 2023 at a CAGR of 40.3%. Reduced risk of complications is projected to fuel the acceptance of this non-tumescent process over thermal ablation and other conventional treatment processes. The market share of the stripping treatment method is expected to decline considerably, owing to post-operative complications like infections at the incision sites, heavy bleeding, blood clots, bruising or scarring, and nerve injury.

End user segment insights:

The hospital segment garnered the largest share in 2017, followed by surgical clinics and specialized clinics. The availability of experienced medical professionals, coupled with favorable medical insurance policies has driven the demand for varicose veins treatment at hospitals. This segment held a 55.8% share of the global revenue in 2017.

The specialized clinics segment, which includes dedicated clinics for varicose veins treatment, is projected to witness a robust growth of 18.0% from 2018 till 2023. Patients, especially those from developed economies, are anticipated to propel the demand for treatment at specialized clinics during the forecast period. Adequate availability of cutting-edge, minimally invasive treatment procedures is predicted to drive the growth of this segment.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND110

Regional insights:

North America was the largest regional segment, accounting for a 45.3% share of the global revenue in 2017. A growing geriatric population, obesity, and sedentary lifestyle in countries such as the U.S. and Canada, have resulted in the increased prevalence of varicose veins. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies have driven demand in this region in the past couple of years.

Europe was the second-leading regional segment in 2017, followed by Asia-Pacific. The market share of the Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 20.3% during the 2018-2023 period, owing to increased awareness among patients, along with rising healthcare expenditure. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are likely to experience significant growth over the next few years, owing to the prospects of the growing medical tourism industry, and a large patient pool.

Companies covered:

1. AngioDynamics, Inc.

2. Syneron Medical Ltd.

3. Vascular Insights, LLC

4. Biolas Health, Inc.

5. Energist Ltd.

6. Medtronic plc

7. BTG plc

8. Alma Lasers, Inc.

9. Lumenis Ltd.

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND110

Some Questions Answered in the Global Varicose Veins Market Report:

What is the projected size of the global Varicose Veins market in 2030, and what growth rate is expected?

What are the primary drivers of growth in the global Varicose Veins industry?

What are the major market trends that are affecting the expansion of the Varicose Veins market?

What obstacles must be overcome in order to achieve sustained growth in the Varicose Veins market?

What opportunities and threats do vendors in the global Varicose Veins market face?

What are the raw materials and manufacturing equipment used in the production of Varicose Veins Market, and what is the manufacturing process?

What are the different types and applications of Varicose Veins Market, and what is the market share of each type and application?

What factors, such as trends, challenges, and risk factors, are currently shaping the growth of the Varicose Veins market?

What factors are driving the growth of the Varicose Veins market in the top regions worldwide?

Who are the major players in the global Varicose Veins market, and what strategies are they employing to succeed?

What industrial trends, drivers, and challenges are influencing the expansion of the Varicose Veins market?

What are the main findings of a five forces analysis of the global Varicose Veins market?

Here are the key highlights of the report:

Comprehensive assessments of the market share for Invisible Braces, conducted at both country and regional levels.

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, identifying key trends within the industry.

Thorough examination of market trends, encompassing product and technology advancements, drivers and barriers, and an analysis based on PORTER’s five forces.

Strategic recommendations tailored for crucial business segments, leveraging market forecasts.

Guidance provided for new market entrants, assisting them in navigating the industry landscape.

Market forecasts encompassing all pertinent segments, sub-segments, and regional markets.

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/IND110

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/