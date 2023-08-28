Vertical Farming Market Ethnography Techniques: Unveiling the Secrets of Consumer Behavior

The most recent analysis from Report Ocean, titled “Exploration of Vertical Farming Market Trends and Projections from 2023 to 2031,” highlights a robust surge in the industry with promising prospects for both investors and stakeholders. The comprehensive report provides an intricate assessment of the market, encompassing a wide array of factors influencing its growth trajectory.

The vertical farming market is segmented based on geographical Regions, Countries, Companies, and various other pertinent Segments. The landscape is currently being shaped by prominent Key Players who have employed diverse strategies to bolster their market presence and augment their market share globally.

The global vertical farming market size was US$ 3.5 billion in 2021. The global vertical farming market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030

Factors Influencing the Market

Demand for the vertical farming industry is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the growing popularity of organic foods. Furthermore, the vertically stacked arrangement of these farms reduces the need for additional construction activity and land. Furthermore, it declines the amount of intervention demanded by machines during traditional farming. Thus, efficient vertical space utilization and resource allocation will drive the vertical farming industry forward.

Farmers are focusing more on environmentally friendly production of fresh fruits and vegetables. Governments around the world are now encouraging organic pesticide with the aim to promote sustainable food production. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the vertical farming market during the study period.

The high investment required in vertical farming may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, the rapidly growing global population and rising demand for food will also contribute to the growth of the vertical farming market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific vertical farming market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate, owing to the rapidly growing demand for fertile agricultural land. Furthermore, the rising popularity of urban farming in developing countries will also contribute to the growth of the global vertical farming market.

The availability of highly populous countries like China and India, combined with the growing urbanization, will decline the rate of fertile lands in the coming years. Thus, it will highly surge the need for urban farming. Moreover, the global vertical farming industry is expected to experience huge growth potential due to the growing expansion of genetically modified crop technology.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on the global vertical industries. The production facilities have been halted due to the global slowdown and unavailability of labor. Moreover, the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a significant and long-term decline in manufacturing utilization, travel bans, and facility closures. Thus, it slowed down the growth of the vertical farming market.

Competitors in the Market

 AeroFarms

 Illumitex, Inc.

 American Hydroponics

 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

 AeroFarms LLC

 Sky Greens Pte. Ltd

 Illumitex Inc

 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd

 Hort Americas

 Agrilution GmbH

 American Hydroponics Systems Inc.

 Urban Crop Solutions Inc.

 Vertical Farm Systems

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global vertical farming market segmentation focuses on Component, Structure, Mechanism, Crop Type, and Region.

By Component:

 Hardware

o Lighting

? Grow Lights

? Grow Light Reflectors

? Grow Light Ballasts

 Hydroponic Components

o Pumps and Irrigation

o Meters and Solutions

o Water Filters

o Others (include Timer and Delivery System)

 Climate Control

o Ventilation Fans

o Air Purification/ Control

o Others (include Condenser and HVAC System)

 Sensors

o Temperature Sensors

o CO2 Sensors

o Nutrient Sensors

o PH Sensors

o Crop Sensors

o Others (Biosensors and Electronic Nose)

 Software

By Structure:

 Building Based

 Shipping Container-Based

By Mechanism:

 Hydroponics

 Aeroponics

 Aquaponics

By Crop Type:

 Lettuce

 Spinach

 Broccoli

 Cucumber

 Pepper

 Tomato

 Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Market in This Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

