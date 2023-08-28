Virtual Private Network Market Assessing Volatility: Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key Segments, and Forecast 2032

Virtual Private Network (VPN) enables a user to connect to a private network on the internet securely and privately. It forms an encrypted connection known as VPN tunnel where all internet traffic & communication is distributed through this secure tunnel. Increase in data security concerns, rise in advanced & complex cyber threats, and upsurge in usage of mobile & wireless devices within organizations are the major factors that fuel the growth of the virtual private network market. In addition, increase in need for remote accessibility propels the growth of this market. However, lack of expertise in virtualization is expected to hinder the VPN market growth. On the contrary, increased adoption of private clouds is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

The virtual private network market is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment, end users, and region. By component, the market is categorized into solution and services. As per type, market is divided into remote access VPN, site-to-site VPN, and others. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into cloud and on-premise. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into commercial users and individual users. Commercial users are further separated into sub-segments such as BFSI, telecom & IT, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides in-depth analysis of the global virtual private network market along with the current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global virtual private network market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market players

– Avast Software S.R.O.

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Juniper Networks

– Microsoft Corporation

– NetMotion Software Inc.

– Radio IP Software Inc.

– NordVPN

– Checkpoint Software Inc.

– Golden Frog, GmbH

Key market segments

By Component

– Solution

– Services

By Type

– Remote Access VPN

– Site-to-Site VPN

– Others

By Deployment

– Cloud

– On-premise

By End User

– Commercial Users

o BFSI

o Manufacturing

o Healthcare

o Telecom & IT

o Government

o Others

– Individual Users

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

