Absorbable Suture Market 2023-2028: Industry Outlook, Future Demand, Business Strategy and Forecast

How Big is the Absorbable Suture Market ? :

The latest research study “Absorbable Suture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” the global absorbable suture market size reached US$ 3.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.97% during 2023-2028.

What is Absorbable Suture ? :

An absorbable suture is a medical thread used in surgical procedures to close wounds or incisions. It is made from biodegradable materials, such as polyglycolic acid, polylactic acid, or a combination of these substances, and breaks down naturally over time within the body. The main advantage of absorbable sutures is that they eliminate the need for suture removal, as they dissolve on their own as the wound heals. This feature reduces patient discomfort and prevents the risk of suture-related complications. Absorbable sutures are commonly used in gastrointestinal, gynecological, and obstetric procedures, facilitating effective wound closure and enhancing healing.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

Assut Medical Sarl

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Demetech Corporation

Dolphin Suture

Lotus Surgicals

Medtronic Plc

Peters Surgical

Teleflex Incorporated

United Medical Industries

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Absorbable Suture Industry ? :

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures. In line with this, the rapid technological advancements in surgical procedures catalyze the need for advanced wound closure materials, such as absorbable sutures. Furthermore, the rising aging population is significantly contributing to product demand. Apart from this, the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures is accelerating the use of absorbable sutures in such surgeries.

Moreover, the escalating healthcare spending allows for the adoption of better-quality medical materials, including absorbable sutures, propelling the market. Besides, the advancements in biodegradable materials used in absorbable sutures offer improved tensile strength and absorption rates, strengthening the market. Additionally, favorable regulations and guidelines on using the product in medical settings are fostering the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Order Type Insights:

Catgut Sutures

PGA Sutures

PGLA Sutures

PLA Sutures

Application Insights:

General Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Gynecology Surgeries

Ophthalmic Surgeries

Others

End User Insights:

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

