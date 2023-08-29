Absorption Chillers Market Global Report | Thermax Ltd., Trane, Broad Air Conditioning

The absorption chillers market is driving sustainable cooling solutions by utilizing thermal energy, waste heat, or solar energy to generate cooling effect through the process of absorption refrigeration. Unlike traditional vapor compression systems, absorption chillers have fewer moving parts and use environmentally friendly refrigerants, making them suitable for applications such as air conditioning, industrial cooling, and district cooling. The significance of this market lies in its contribution to energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and the development of technologies that align with the principles of green and renewable energy. As industries and buildings seek to reduce their carbon footprint and operational costs, the absorption chillers market strives to offer innovative heat sources, enhanced system integration, and applications that enable efficient and eco-friendly cooling, shaping a future where cooling is achieved sustainably and responsibly.

Some of the major companies influencing this Absorption Chillers market include:

Daikin Industries

Johnson Controls

Thermax Ltd.

Trane

Broad Air Conditioning

Carrier Corporation

Hitachi Appliances

Midea Group

Robur Corporation

Shuangliang Eco-Energy Systems

LG

EAW Energieanlagenbau GmbH

Century

Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd.

Yazaki Energy Systems Inc.

MultiChill Technologies Inc.

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Segmentation: By Type

Single Stage, Double Stage

Market Segmentation: By Application

Domestic, Commercial, Industrial

