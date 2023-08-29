Agricultural Fumigants Market Analysis | ADAMA Agricultural, FMC Corporation, BASF

The agricultural fumigants market addresses the challenge of pest and pathogen control in soil and storage environments, offering chemical solutions that mitigate the impact of pests on agricultural yields and stored commodities. Agricultural fumigants encompass chemical agents that release gases to eliminate pests, preventing infestations and post-harvest losses. This market’s significance lies in its contribution to food security, reduced post-harvest losses, and the development of technologies that preserve the quality of agricultural products. As agricultural productivity remains crucial for global food supply, the agricultural fumigants market adapts to offer lower-residue alternatives, effective pest management, and solutions that balance crop protection with environmental and regulatory considerations, shaping a future where sustainable pest control practices safeguard agricultural output.

Some of the major companies influencing this Agricultural Fumigants market include:

DuPont

AMVAC

ADAMA Agricultural

FMC Corporation

BASF

Syngenta

UPL Group

Detia-Degesch

Ikeda Kogyo

Arkema

Lanxess

Eastman

Solvay

ASHTA Chemicals

Jiangsu Shuangling

Dalian Dyechem

Shenyang Fengshou

Jining Shengcheng

Nantong Shizhuang

Limin Chemical

Lianyungang Dead Sea Bromine

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Market Segmentation Analysis

The Agricultural Fumigants market is segmented on the basis of type, product, end user, etc. Segmentation helps provide an accurate description of the market.

Market Segmentation: By Type

1,3-Dichloropropene

Chloropicrin

Methyl Bromide

Metam Sodium

Phosphine

Others

Market Segmentation: By Application

Soil Consumption

Warehouse Consumption

