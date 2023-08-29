Agricultural Nanotechnology Market Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Overview, Trends, and Forecast 2031

The study also provides a complete analysis of the major market elements, such as market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and risks, as well as micro- and macroeconomic aspects. Market drivers and significant market trends are covered in the part that follows, which is devoted to industry trends. The study offers production and capacity analysis that accounts for industry capacity, marketing pricing patterns, production, and production value.

In addition to the market’s main geographies, market segments, and current industry trends, this study also looks at the market. The in-depth SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis in this study are all designed to help the reader construct business growth strategies skillfully. Strategic recommendations can help established market companies improve their financial standing within the sector.

The global agricultural nanotechnology market size was US$ 121.1 billion in 2021. The global agricultural nanotechnology market is forecast to grow to US$ 255.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The agricultural nanotechnology market has expanded dramatically. due to the growing number of research activities in the sector. Further, expanding nanotechnology applications in the consumer goods sector will contribute to the growth of the market.

Existing agrochemical companies are driving the global nanotechnology in the agriculture market because they are investigating the potential of nanotechnologies to achieve high efficiency and greater penetration of technology into agricultural components used for plants.

The benefits of agricultural nanotechnologies, such as health and environmental safety, will drive the market forward. Moreover, nanotechnology is a new industrial revolution that has the potential to significantly alter the agricultural sector. The development of nanotechnology-based instruments and equipment helps to improve efficiency and combat challenges in the agricultural industry.

Thus, it will benefit the overall agricultural nanotechnology market. In addition to that, these tools help detect disease at an early stage, improve plant nutrient absorption capacity, and promote molecular disease treatment, which will contribute to the growth of the global agricultural nanotechnology market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has hastened the adoption of nanotechnology in agriculture. Manufacturing of components slowed significantly during the coronavirus crisis in order to stop the spread of the infection. However, with numerous challenges such as supply chain disruption and labor shortages, farm owners may have realized that automation could be the key to solving some of the problems. In the midst of the pandemic’s widespread disruption, agriculture companies use nanotechnology in order to cater to the demands of the public.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the agricultural nanotechnology market, owing to the contribution of countries like the United States and Canada, which are recording rising implementation of nanotechnology agriculture technologies. In addition, the rising agricultural sector and increasing demand for advanced technology to boost production activities will also contribute to the growth of the agricultural nanotechnology market during the study period. Furthermore, nanotechnology users are growing steadily in Asia-Pacific due to the growing population in countries like India and China. Further, the growing range of research development projects, combined with the presence of one of the largest agriculture sectors, will escalate the demand for agricultural nanotechnology in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

 Nanosys Inc

 Zyvex Labs

 Oxford Instruments plc

 Integran Technologies

 NanoMaterials Ltd.

 Nanoco Group plc

 Hyperion Catalysis International

 Chemat Technology Inc.

 ThalesNano Inc.

 Chasm Technologies

 ASML Holding

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global agricultural nanotechnology market segmentation focuses on End-User, Application, and Region.

By End-User

 Electronics

 Energy

 Cosmetics

 Biomedical

 Defense

 Food/Drink & Agriculture

 Automotive

By Application

 Nanoscale carriers

 Nanolignocellulosic materials

 Clay nanotubes

 Biosensors

 Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

