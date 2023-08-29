AI Tool for Education Market Is Booming So Rapidly | IBM Watson, Duolingo, Cognii

The latest study released on the Global AI Tool for Education Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The AI Tool for Education market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Duolingo (United States), Coursera (United States), Khan Academy (United States), Udacity (United States), IBM Watson (United States), Microsoft Education (United States), Carnegie Learning (United States), Cognii (United States), Century Tech (United Kingdom), Squirrel AI Learning (China)

“According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global AI Tool for Education market is expected to see a growth rate of 42.1% and may see market size of USD 25.4 Billion by 2029, currently pegged at USD 5.7 Billion.”

The “AI Tool for Education Market” refers to the segment of the educational technology (EdTech) industry that focuses on the development, implementation, and utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and tools to enhance various aspects of the education sector. These tools leverage AI algorithms, machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to improve teaching, learning, administrative processes, and overall educational outcomes.

Global AI Tool for Education Market Breakdown by Application (Virtual Facilitators and Learning Environments, ITS, Fraud and Risk Management, Others) by Type (Solutions, Services) by Technology (Deep Learning and ML, NLP) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)

Global AI Tool for Education market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

(Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the AI Tool for Education market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the AI Tool for Education

-To showcase the development of the AI Tool for Education market in different parts of the world.

-To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the AI Tool for Education market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the AI Tool for Education

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the AI Tool for Education market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

Points Covered in Table of Content of Global AI Tool for Education Market:

Chapter 01 – AI Tool for Education Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Global AI Tool for Education Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 05 – Global AI Tool for Education Market Background

Chapter 06 — Global AI Tool for Education Market Segmentation

Chapter 07 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global AI Tool for Education Market

Chapter 08 – Global AI Tool for Education Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 09 – Global AI Tool for Education Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 10 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 11 – AI Tool for Education Market Research Methodology

Key questions answered

How feasible is AI Tool for Education market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for AI Tool for Education near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global AI Tool for Education market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

