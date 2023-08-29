Air Purifier Market – Expansion, Outlook, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Air Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on air purifier market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global air purifier market size reached US$ 12.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2023-2028.

An air purifier is designed to enhance indoor air quality by removing contaminants and impurities. It employs technologies such as HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters, activated carbon filters, UV germicidal lamps, and ionizers to capture and eliminate pollutants like dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, mold spores, and odors. It creates a healthier and more comfortable indoor environment, especially for individuals with respiratory conditions or allergies. It effectively captures and removes airborne pollutants, such as dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, smoke, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), improving air quality and reducing potential respiratory irritants.

It is particularly beneficial for vulnerable individuals, such as infants, elderly individuals, or those with weakened immune systems, as they provide cleaner air and reduce the risk of respiratory illnesses. Some air purifiers employ technologies like UV germicidal lamps or HEPA filters with antimicrobial properties. These can help eliminate airborne bacteria, viruses, and other harmful microorganisms, reducing the risk of airborne infections.

Global Air Purifier Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing awareness about the negative impacts of indoor air pollution on health. In line with this, the rising incidences of respiratory ailments, allergies, and sensitivities are significantly contributing to the product demand to alleviate symptoms and create a healthier living environment. Furthermore, the growing urban population and a shift towards indoor living spaces result in higher exposure to indoor pollutants, thus fueling the demand for air purifiers to combat these pollutants. Apart from this, the escalating concerns over outdoor air pollution, including smog and fine particulate matter, are catalyzing product adoption to provide clean and filtered air indoors.

Moreover, the continuous advancements in air purification technologies, such as advanced filtration systems, smart features, and improved energy efficiency, attract consumers and propel the market. Besides, the increasing focus on wellness and healthy living prompts consumers to invest in air purifiers to create a clean and purified living space. Additionally, the rising consumer consciousness towards environmental issues is accelerating demand for eco-friendly and sustainable air purifiers, driving the market for environmentally friendly options. Government regulations and guidelines that promote indoor air quality, such as building codes and workplace standards, encourage the adoption of air purifiers in various settings, driving the market growth.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Market are Given Below:

Atlanta Healthcare (NASDAQ: AVAH)

Camfil AB

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DKILY)

Honeywell International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HON)

IQAir

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG)

Panasonic Corporation (OTCMKTS: PCRFY)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KRX: 005930)

Sharp Corporation (OTCMKTS: SHCAY)

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Size:

Small Units

Large Units

HVAC Units

Breakup by Filter Technology:

Activated Carbon

Electrostatic Precipitators

High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Ion and Ozone Generators

Other

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

