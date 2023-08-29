Ammonium Sulphate Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

During the first half of 2023, the Ammonium Sulphate markets in Asia, Europe, and North America experienced fluctuating and declining prices. Feeble demands from downstream fertilizer and chemical industries, along with reduced feedstock costs, influenced the markets’ performance. The European and North American markets also encountered challenges with high inventories and lingering effects of the economic recession caused by the Russia-Ukraine war. Despite these obstacles, the Ammonium Sulphate markets in all regions managed to remain afloat, showcasing resilience amid dampened trade sentiments and subdued activities.

Definition

Ammonium Sulphate is an inorganic salt with the chemical formula (NH4)2SO4. It is a white, crystalline solid and a widely used nitrogen fertilizer in agriculture. The compound provides essential nitrogen and sulfur nutrients to plants, promoting growth and improving crop yields. It is also utilized in various industrial applications, such as in the manufacturing of fire extinguishing agents, food additives, and pharmaceuticals.

Key Details About the Ammonium Sulphate Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on Ammonium Sulphate in its latest pricing dashboard.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014.

The Ammonium Sulphate Price chart, including India Ammonium Sulphate price, USA Ammonium Sulphate price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Ammonium Sulphate Price Trend:

Ammonium Sulphate serves key industrial purposes across various sectors. In agriculture, it is widely used as a nitrogen fertilizer, supplying vital nutrients to plants for enhanced growth and crop yields. In the fire-fighting industry, it acts as a fire extinguishing agent due to its ability to suppress flames. Additionally, it finds applications as a food additive and in the pharmaceutical industry, further showcasing its versatility and importance in industrial settings.

Key Players:

Acros Organics

Maru Chem Industries

BASF SE

Domo Chemicals

Jiangsu National Agricultural Chemical Co., Ltd

GFS Chemicals Inc

