Antifibrinolytic Drugs Market Size, Share, Growth & Report 2023-2028

Global Antifibrinolytic Drugs Market Overview 2023-2028
Antifibrinolytic drugs are a class of pharmaceutical agents designed to prevent the breakdown of blood clots in the human body. These drugs work by inhibiting fibrinolysis, a natural process where the body dissolves blood clots to prevent excessive clotting. They are preferred by healthcare professionals to enhance patient safety and improve post-operative recovery. They help maintain the stability and integrity of formed clots, thereby reducing the risk of excessive bleeding. They play a pivotal role in managing hemorrhage and reducing the need for blood transfusions, which can positively impact patient outcomes. As a result, they find extensive application in various medical scenarios, particularly in surgeries, traumatic injuries, and conditions associated with abnormal bleeding.
The global antifibrinolytic drugs market size reached US$ 16.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2023-2028.
Global Antifibrinolytic Drugs Market Trends and Drivers:
At present, the increasing incidence of surgical procedures, especially in the fields of orthopedics, cardiovascular, and trauma surgery, represents one of the key factors propelling the demand for antifibrinolytic drugs. Besides this, the rising prevalence of bleeding disorders and conditions, such as hemophilia and von Willebrand disease, is stimulating the market growth. In addition, antifibrinolytic drugs serve as a crucial therapeutic option for patients with these disorders, effectively managing bleeding episodes and improving their quality of life. Moreover, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to bleeding-related complications, is strengthening the growth of the market. Additionally, advancements in pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) activities are leading to the introduction of novel antifibrinolytic drugs, offering improved efficacy and safety profiles.
Global Antifibrinolytic Drugs Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Top Key Players covered in this report are: ACIC Pharmaceuticals Inc., Akorn Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Viatris Inc. and Vitruvias Therapeutics Inc.
The report segmented the market on the basis of region, indication, form and end user.
Breakup by Indication:
- Gynecology
- Hereditary Angioedema
- Fibrinolytic Response Testing
- Surgeries
- Others
Breakup by Form:
- Oral
- Injectable
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Trauma Centers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
