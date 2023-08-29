Architectural Services Market Research Report Size and Growth, Latest Trends 2029

Architectural Services Market size was valued at US$ 365.19 Bn. in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.7 % through 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 503.67 Bn.

Architectural Services Market Report Overview

The forecast has been majorly done by analyzing past data and the current trends in the Architectural Services Market. It includes the market size, share, regional analysis, dynamics, CAGR and future trends, which makes the report a guide for the investors as it provides a futuristic view of the Architectural Services Industry.

Architectural Services Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The market report presents historical data and predicts revenue growth globally, regionally, and on a country level, offering a comprehensive analysis of Architectural Services market trends within its main segments and sub-segments for the period spanning 2022 to 2029. The Maximize Market Research team employs data triangulation as its primary research methodology, involving the assessment of data variables’ impact on the Architectural Services market, data mining, and validation from industry experts. This research report depicts the historical and present status of the Architectural Services market while forecasting its trends and size. The analysis of intricate Architectural Services market data has been simplified in the research report for better understanding. SWOT analysis has been utilized to reveal strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for key players in the Architectural Services industry, and a bottom-up approach was employed to estimate the market size.

Architectural Services Market Segmentation

by Services Type

Architectural Advisory Services

Construction and Project Management Services

Engineering Services

Interior Design Services

Urban Planning Services

Others

by End-User

Education

Government

Healthcare

Residential

Industrial

Retail

Others

by Deployment type

On-premises

Cloud

by Organization size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Architectural Services Market Key Players

1. AECOM

2. Aedas

3. DP Architects Pte Ltd

4. Foster + Partners

5. Gensler

6. HKS Inc.

7. PCL Constructors Inc.

8. HDR

9. HOK

10. IBI Group

11. Jacobs Engineering Group

12. NIKKEN SEKKEI LTD

13. PERKINS&WILL

14. Perkins Eastman

15. Stantec

16. CannonDesign

Key Questions answered in the Architectural Services Market Report are:

What is the expected Architectural Services market size by the end of the forecast period?

What is the expected CAGR of the Architectural Services market during the forecast period?

What are the Architectural Services market segments?

Which region of the Architectural Services market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends in the Architectural Services market?

What are the factors restraining the Architectural Services market growth?

Key offerings:

A detailed Analysis of the Market Overview

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

