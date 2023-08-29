Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Development Status 2029 | Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Atomwise

The artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market embodies innovation, pharmaceutical research, and the integration of AI-driven algorithms in the process of identifying potential drug candidates. AI enhances the efficiency of drug discovery by analyzing complex biological data, predicting molecular interactions, and accelerating the identification of novel compounds. This market’s significance lies in its contribution to drug development, personalized medicine, and the evolution of technologies that redefine how researchers navigate the vast landscape of molecular possibilities. As the pharmaceutical industry seeks to expedite drug discovery, optimize therapeutic outcomes, and reduce costs, the AI in drug discovery market adapts to offer advanced machine learning models, virtual screening tools, and solutions that empower researchers to unlock new treatments, shaping a future where AI becomes an essential partner in the quest for better healthcare.

Some of the major companies influencing this Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market include:

IBM

Microsoft

Google

NVIDIA Corporation

Atomwise, Inc.

Deep Genomics

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

Insilico Medicine

BenevolentAI

Exscientia

Cyclica

BIOAGE

Numerate

NuMedii

Envisagenics

twoXAR

OWKIN, Inc.

XtalPi

Verge Genomics

BERG LLC

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Segmentation Analysis

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market segmentation : By Type

Software, Services

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Segmentation: By Application

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

