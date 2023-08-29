Artificial Intelligence in Bioinformatic Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2029 | DNASTAR, Illumina, Ardigen

The latest study released on the Global Artificial Intelligence in Bioinformatic Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Artificial Intelligence in Bioinformatic market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

ADBio & Gnosis Data Analysis (United Kingdom), Fios Genomics (United Kingdom), SOPHiA GENETICS (Switzerland), Biomax Informatics Inc. (Germany), DNASTAR (United States), Ardigen (Poland), Source BioScience (United Kingdom), QIAGEN (Netherlands), NeoGenomics Laboratories (United States), CelbridgeScience (Ireland), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Illumina, Inc. (United States), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (United States), Insilico Medicine (United States), Strand Life Sciences (India)

“According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Bioinformatic market is expected to see a growth rate of 31.86% and may see market size of USD 38284 Million by 2029, currently pegged at USD 7284 Million.”

Definition:

The term “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Bioinformatics” refers to the application of AI techniques and technologies to the field of bioinformatics. Bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary field that combines biology, computer science, and statistics to analyze and interpret biological data, such as DNA sequences, protein structures, and gene expression profiles. AI, on the other hand, involves the creation of intelligent systems that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as reasoning, learning, problem-solving, and decision-making.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Bioinformatic Market Breakdown by Application (Genomics, Chemoinformatics & Drug Design, Proteomics, DNA Sequencing, System Biology, Transcriptomics, Text Mining, Others) by Type (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Others) by Offering (Software, Services) by End Users (Medical Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology, Plant Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic Biotechnology) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Bioinformatic market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

(Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Artificial Intelligence in Bioinformatic market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Artificial Intelligence in Bioinformatic

-To showcase the development of the Artificial Intelligence in Bioinformatic market in different parts of the world.

-To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Artificial Intelligence in Bioinformatic market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Bioinformatic

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Bioinformatic market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.

