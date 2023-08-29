Asia Pacific Luminaries Market Size’s Story Unraveling Industry Share, Growth, and Expansion

Astute Analytica created the Global Asia Pacific Luminaries Market Research Report based on a thorough understanding of the client’s needs. This research offers details on the regional and worldwide market conditions as they are right now. This offers insightful information on the world market. This industry analysis report provides specifics on market forces, market constraints, and their impact on market demand going forward. The market research provides a broad overview of this sector.

Asia Pacific luminaires market was valued at US$ 26.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 80.9 Bn by 2030. The market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period.

Leading Companies

Acuity Brands Inc.

Eaton

Wolfspeed

Dialight PLC

General Electric Company

Heliospectra AB

Hubbell Incorporated

Nichia Corporation

OSRAM GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Phillips Lighting Holding B.V.

Samsung

Savant Systems Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Virtual Extension

Zumtobel Group AG

Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Outline

By Fixture Type

Direct Lights

Downlights

Accent Lights

Indirect Lights

By Mounting Type

Ceiling Mounted

Suspended

Recessed

Architectural

Wall Mounted

Furniture or Cabinet Integrated

Plug-in

Exterior

By Application

Indoor

Outdoor

By End User

Commercial Offices

Industrial Retail Hospitality Highway and Roadway Architectural Public Places Factory Hospitals Automotive

Residential

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Wholesale Retail

Online Stores

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN Singapore Vietnam Thailand Philippines Indonesia Malaysia Rest of ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Important Developments in the Asia Pacific Luminaries Market:

