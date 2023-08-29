Athletic Footwear Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 | Merrell, Nike, Puma SE

The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the “Athletic Footwear Market’’ evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. The Athletic Footwear market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Merrell (United States), Nike (United States), Puma SE (Germany), Mizuno Corporation (Japan), Vibram (Italy), Reebok (United Kingdom), ECCO (Denmark), Asics (Japan), Adidas (Germany), New Balance (United States), Mammut Sports Group (Switzerland), Under Armour (United States).

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Athletic Footwear market to witness a CAGR of 5.06% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Athletic Footwear Comprehensive Study by Type (Running Shoes, Trail Shoes, Walking Shoes, Cleats { Soccer Cleats, Lacrosse Cleats, Baseball Cleats, Hiking Shoes, Others}, Others), Sales Channels (Online Sales Channels, Offline Sales Channels), End Users (Professional Athletic Footwear, Amateur Athletic Footwear), Gender (Male, Female, Kids). The Athletic Footwear market size is estimated to increase by USD 26402 Million at a CAGR of 5.06% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2018 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 76596 Million.

The athletic footwear market refers to the segment of the footwear industry that is focused on producing and selling footwear specifically designed for athletic or sports-related activities. This includes shoes designed for running, basketball, soccer, tennis, and other sports, as well as shoes designed for general physical fitness activities. The market is highly competitive and includes a wide range of brands, from large multinational corporations to smaller, specialized companies. The market is driven by factors such as changing fashion trends, innovations in design and technology, and the growing popularity of sports and fitness activities.

Market Drivers

The Rise in Awareness Regarding Personal Fitness Management

Market Trend

High Availability of Smart Sports Shoes Enhancing the Level and Quality of Exercise

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Technologically Advanced Products Along with the Increasing Need for Innovative Features

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific(Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Athletic Footwear matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.

Key Development’s in the Market: This segment of the Athletic Footwear report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.

