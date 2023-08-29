ATM Market – Unstoppable Growth, Analysis, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Report 2023-2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ATM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global ATM market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) market size reached US$ 22.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2023-2028.

An automated teller machine (ATM) is a self-service machine that allows individuals to perform basic financial transactions, such as withdrawing cash, checking account balances, depositing cash and checks, and transferring funds between accounts. It provides round-the-clock services through various locations, such as bank branches, shopping centers, and airports. It offers greater control over finances and allows consumers to check their account balances and transfer funds between accounts without a bank teller. At present, it is available in different types, including conventional, bank, white label, smart, and cash dispensers ATM.

Global ATM Market Trends:

The rising urbanization and the growing trend towards self-service banking, which allows customers to perform financial transactions remotely, represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market across the globe. In addition, improving security mechanisms, such as biometric authentication and one-time-password (OTP) services, to prevent fraudulent transactions is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of talking ATMs for individuals with special needs, in confluence with the convenient currency exchange option for international tourists through the dynamic currency conversion (DCC) feature, is strengthening the growth of the market. Furthermore, governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives to promote digital banking and financial inclusion, which is stimulating the growth of the market around the world.

Competitive Landscape:

the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top atm manufacturers & companies being

Some of these key players include:

Diebold Inc.

Wincor Nixdorf AG

NCR Corporation

Triton Systems of Delaware

Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions

GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd.

OKI Electric Industry co. Ltd.

Nautilus Hyosung Corporation

HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co KG

Fujitsu Ltd.

Euronet Worldwide

Brink’s Company

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Solution:

Deployment Solutions

Onsite ATMs Offsite ATMs Work Site ATMs Mobile ATMs



Managed Services

Breakup by Application:

Withdrawals

Transfers

Deposits

Breakup by Type:

Conventional/Bank ATMs

Brown Label ATMs

White Label ATMs

Smart ATMs

Cash Dispensers

Breakup by Screen Size:

15″ and Below

Above 15″

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

