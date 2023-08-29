Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Market Size 2023: Global Report, Industry, Share And Growth Analysis By 2028

Industry Overview of Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Market

Atomic layer deposition equipment is an advanced technology that is used to deposit thin and precise layers of materials onto surfaces with atomic-level accuracy. It involves the sequential reaction of gaseous precursors with a substrate surface and causes the growth of ultra-thin films with exceptional uniformity and conformality. It enables the fabrication of complex structures at nanoscale dimensions and has the ability to deliver high-quality thin films on diverse substrates with exceptional precision and efficiency. As it is widely used in semiconductor manufacturing, nanotechnology research, and optical coatings, the demand for atomic layer deposition equipment is increasing across the globe.

How Big Is the Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment Market?

The global atomic layer deposition equipment market size reached US$ 5.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

Presently, the rising demand for smaller and more powerful electronic devices among the masses around the world represents one of the major factors strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of atomic layer deposition equipment, as it provides uniform and conformal coatings even on complex three-dimensional (3D) structures, is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising utilization of atomic layer deposition equipment for fabricating nanoscale components is offering a lucrative growth opportunity to industry players. In line with this, the growing demand for atomic layer deposition equipment for the development of advanced optical coatings and to produce ultra-thin and uniform films on various substrates, such as lenses and mirrors, is offering a positive market outlook.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Metal ALD

Aluminum Oxide ALD

Plasma Enhanced ALD

Catalytic ALD

Others

Breakup by Application:

Semiconductors

Solar Devices

Electronics

Medical Equipment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Arradiance LLC, ASM International, Beneq Oy, CVD Equipment Corporation, Forge Nano Inc., Kurt J. Lesker Company, Lam Research Corporation, Oxford Instruments plc, Picosun Oy (Applied Materials Inc.), SENTECH Instruments GmbH, Veeco Instruments Inc., Wonik IPS Co. Ltd. and Tokyo Electron Limited.

