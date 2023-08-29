Australia Fintech Market Size, Top Companies, Industry Trends, Forecast 2023-2028

The Australia fintech market size reached US$ 2.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3% during 2023-2028.

Fintech, also referred to as financial technology, represents specialized software and technological solutions that improve or automate financial services and processes. They can be categorized into application programming interface (API), blockchain, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), etc. Fintech services utilize these customized technologies and algorithms to aid business owners and companies manage their finances from their smartphones or computer and ensure efficient business process automation. Consequently, they find extensive applications in banking, insurance, and securities segment in Australia.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Australia Fintech Industry:

The emerging trend of digitization in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector and the increasing need for advanced solutions to enhance operational efficiency, process large volumes of data within a short duration, and reduce the chances of human error are primarily driving the Australia fintech market. Besides this, the introduction of numerous innovative financial solutions, including mobile wallets, buy now pay later, digitized money, paperless lending, etc., is further augmenting the market across the country.

Moreover, the launch of various policies and initiatives by the government bodies, such as Blockchain Pilot Grants aimed at reducing business compliance costs and offering tax offsets to fintech start-ups, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the escalating integration of machine learning (ML) to monitor borrower spending behavior and credit decision models for identifying risk patterns is expected to propel the Australia fintech market in the coming years.

Some of these key players include:

Judo Bank Pty Ltd (Judo Capital Holdings), mx51 Pty Ltd, PTRN Pty Ltd, Afterpay, Airwallex Pty Ltd, Athena Mortgage Pty Ltd, Divipay Pty Ltd, Stripe Inc., Wise Australia Pty Ltd and Zeller Australia Pty Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Australia fintech market based on deployment mode, technology, application, end-user and region.

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Breakup by Technology:

• Application Programming Interface (API)

• Artificial Intelligence (AI)

• Blockchain

• Data Analytics

• Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Payments and Fund Transfer

• Loans

• Insurance and Personal Finance

• Wealth Management

• Others

Breakup by End-User:

• Banking

• Insurance

• Securities

• Others

Breakup by States:

• New South Wales

• Victoria

• Queensland

• Western Australia

• South Australia

• Tasmania

• Others

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

