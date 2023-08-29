Australia Leisure Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast 2023-2028

The Australia leisure battery market size reached US$ 270.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 354.4 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.70% during 2023-2028.

What is Leisure Battery?

A leisure battery is specifically designed to store power over an extended duration. It distinguishes itself from other rechargeable batteries, such as nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cad) and nickel-metal hydrate (NiMH), by exhibiting low self-discharge. Furthermore, it boasts a high working voltage and energy density while also lacking any memory effect. This battery type can endure extremely low temperatures without freezing and is highly resistant to vibration due to its sandwich construction. When the voltage level drops significantly, it does not require recharging, and it remains gas-free even when inverted. Compared to conventional batteries, a leisure battery facilitates a balanced flow of electrical current and releases a lesser amount of energy, contributing to environmental protection.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The increasing preference for adventure and sports activities among individuals is primarily driving the Australia leisure battery market. Besides this, the utilization of recreational vehicles, such as boats, has led to greater product usage, which is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for leisure batteries in the automotive industry for the production of motor caravans and low-speed electric vehicles (LSEVs) and the development of cost-effective, convenient, high-energy, and durable variants are also catalyzing the market across Australia. Apart from this, the growing popularity of absorbent glass mat (AGM) batteries, known for their non-flammability, safety, and high capacity, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the widespread product availability through offline and online distribution channels and the introduction of three-phase interconnected power systems that incorporate industrial-use lithium-ion components, which aid in reducing electricity costs by enabling the self-consumption of renewable energy, are expected to bolster the Australia leisure battery market in the coming years.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Fuel Type Insights:

AGM

Lead Acid

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI NMC)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Others

Voltage Range Insights:

12 V

Less than 12 V

More than 12V but less than 48V

48V and More than 48V

Distribution Channel Insights:

Brick and Mortar

E-commerce Channel

Regional Insights:

New South Wales

Victoria

Queensland

Western Australia

South Australia

Tasmania

Others

