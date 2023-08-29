Automotive 3D Printing Market Size, Share, Growth & Report 2023-2028

Global Automotive 3D Printing Market Overview 2023-2028

Automotive 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a technology that uses computer-controlled processes to create three-dimensional objects by adding material layer by layer. It has the ability to produce complex shapes and geometries that can be challenging or expensive to manufacture using traditional methods. It also enables rapid prototyping, which allows automotive manufacturers to iterate and test designs more efficiently. It can lead to reduced waste as it often requires less raw material as compared to traditional manufacturing techniques.

The global automotive 3D printing market size reached US$ 2.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% during 2023-2028.

Global Automotive 3D Printing Market Trends and Drivers:

There is a rise in the sales of luxury vehicles due to the growing global population, rapid urbanization, and inflating income levels of individuals. Along with this, significant improvements in the automotive infrastructure represents one of the primary factors driving the demand for automotive 3D printing around the world. Moreover, the increasing adoption of automotive 3D printing for producing various complex parts of vehicles and reducing lead time is favoring the growth of the market. In addition, the rising awareness among individuals about the benefits of automotive 3D printing, such as reduced capital investments and high performance, is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the emerging trend of customized automotive parts is strengthening the growth of the market.

Global Automotive 3D Printing Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are: 3D Systems Inc., 3DGence, Autodesk Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, Formlabs Inc., Höganäs AB, Materialise NV, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV and voxeljet AG

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, component type, technology type, material type and application.

Breakup by Component Type:

Hardware

Software

Service

Breakup by Technology Type:

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Stereo Lithography (SLA)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Breakup by Material Type:

Metal

Polymer

Ceramic

Breakup by Application:

Production

Innovation and RD

Prototyping

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

