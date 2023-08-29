Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size, Top Players, Latest Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global automotive cybersecurity market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global automotive cybersecurity market size reached US$ 2.61 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.11 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.25% during 2023-2028.

Automotive cybersecurity is an essential aspect of the modern automotive industry, centered around the safeguarding of automotive systems from potential cyber threats. It comprises the application of technological measures and practices to protect vehicles equipped with connected features from cyber-attacks. These systems, ranging from infotainment modules and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) to telematics, navigation, and various in-car connectivity systems, enhance the vehicle’s functionality. Automotive cybersecurity strategies aim to protect these in-vehicle electronic systems, the data they produce and process, and the external connections they rely upon from unauthorized access, manipulation, or disruption. The escalating need to secure the integrity and functionality of automotive systems and safeguard the privacy of personal data is underpinning the mounting global significance of the automotive cybersecurity market.

Market Trends:

The rapid proliferation of connected cars on the roads is driving the global market. Moreover, with the growing integration of advanced features and IoT devices, the number of potential entry points for cyber threats, in a vehicle has exponentially increased, necessitating robust cybersecurity solutions. The advent of transformative technologies such as 5G and AI assists to amplify the connectivity and functionality of vehicles, thereby stimulating the market.

In response to these growing threats, regulatory bodies across the globe are enacting stringent regulations mandating automotive cybersecurity, propelling the market. Besides, the increasing consumer awareness about data security and privacy is influencing purchasing decisions and underscoring the commercial importance of automotive cybersecurity. The market is further driven by the introduction of cybersecurity solutions boasting next-generation technologies designed to anticipate, withstand, and swiftly respond to cyber threats.

Automotive Cybersecurity Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Security Type:

Application Security

Wireless Network Security

Endpoint Security

Breakup by Form:

In-Vehicle

External Cloud Services

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Breakup by Application:

ADAS and Safety

Body Control and Comfort

Infotainment

Telematics

Powertrain Systems

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

