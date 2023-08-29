Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market Size, Demand, Trends, Outlook and Latest Report 2023-2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global automotive diagnostic scan tools market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global automotive diagnostic scan tools market size reached US$ 35.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 50.12 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.98% during 2023-2028.

Automotive diagnostic scan tools have become essential equipment in the automotive industry. These tools enable technicians to efficiently diagnose and troubleshoot complex issues in modern vehicles. They are electronic devices that connect to a vehicle’s onboard computer system and retrieve information about various systems and components. They provide real-time data on engine performance, emissions, sensors, and other critical parameters. By analyzing this data, technicians can identify malfunctions, diagnose problems, and make accurate repairs. These tools offer many features, including code reading and clearing, live data streaming, component testing, and advanced functions like programming and reprogramming modules. They can communicate with different vehicle makes and models, allowing technicians to work on various vehicles. Diagnostic scan tools save time and improve efficiency by quickly pinpointing issues that would be challenging to diagnose manually. They enhance accuracy, reduce guesswork, and enable technicians to provide effective and timely repairs.

Additionally, these tools are vital in ensuring compliance with emission standards and performing comprehensive vehicle inspections. They are indispensable in the automotive industry. They empower technicians with valuable insights into a vehicle’s systems, enabling them to accurately and efficiently diagnose problems. With their advanced features and capabilities, these tools contribute to improved diagnostics, faster repairs, and enhanced overall vehicle performance.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-diagnostic-scan-tools-market/requestsample

Industry Trends and Growth Drivers:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing product adoption in the automotive industry. In line with this, the complexity of modern vehicles is significantly contributing to the product demand. Today’s vehicles have advanced electronic systems, multiple sensors, and complex computerized controls. As a result, diagnosing and troubleshooting issues manually has become increasingly challenging.

Diagnostic scan tools allow technicians to access and interpret real-time data from a vehicle’s onboard computer system. By analyzing this data, technicians can quickly and accurately diagnose problems, saving time and improving efficiency. Furthermore, the rising consumer demand for reliable and efficient vehicles is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, stringent emission regulations significantly drive the demand for diagnostic scan tools. Automotive manufacturers must comply with emissions standards, necessitating precise diagnosis and monitoring of emissions-related systems.

Diagnostic scan tools enable technicians to access emission data and perform comprehensive emissions testing and analysis. By ensuring compliance with regulations, diagnostic scan tools help automotive manufacturers avoid penalties and maintain their reputation for producing environmentally friendly vehicles.

Besides, the development of advanced sensors, communication protocols, and diagnostic software has led to the emergence of more sophisticated diagnostic scan tools, which are expected to strengthen the market. Additionally, the escalating focus on preventive maintenance and vehicle health monitoring is providing a boost to the market.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Key Market Players:

Actia Group ALATI

Autel Intelligent Technology Corp. Ltd. (SHA: 688208)

AVL DiTEST GmbH (AVL List GmbH)

Continental AG CTTAY

Delphi Technologies (BorgWarner Inc.) (NYSE: BWA)

Fluke Corporation (Fortive Corporation)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)

Snap-On Incorporated SNA

Softing AG SYT

Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Offering Type:

Diagnostic Hardware Scanner Analyzer Tester Code Reader Others

Diagnostic Software Vehicle System Testing Software Vehicle Tracking and Emissions Analysis Others

Diagnostic Services Vehicle Maintenance and Repair Custom, Training, Support and Integration



Breakup by Tool Type:

DIY Diagnostic

OEMS Diagnostics

Professional Diagnostics

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

IC Engine Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

Breakup by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Speak to an Analyst Or Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=7052&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact:

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address: 134 N 4th St

City: Brooklyn

State: NY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com