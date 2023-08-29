Automotive Filters Market 2023 | Industry Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “ Automotive Filters Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global automotive filters market share , size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advances in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the automotive filter market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$22.2 Billion Market forecast in 2028 US$28.7 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 4.3% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is automotive filters?

Automotive filters comprise several filters, such as oil, cabin, fuel, steering, coolant, and air, and are designed to remove dirt, rust, and debris from various fluids and gases in a car system. They offer improved safety and driving experience by operating in a smooth manner, preventing health problems, and decreasing foul-smelling gases. They assist in enhancing the shelf life of the vehicle and engine and increasing fuel efficiency and power output while reducing carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions. As automotive filters also aid in improving the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system, they are widely utilized in passenger and commercial cars around the world.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the automotive filters industry?

Presently, the rising demand for automotive filters due to the high filter replacement rate in sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and luxury vehicles represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, governing agencies of numerous countries are implementing stringent regulations to reduce harmful emissions from vehicles, which is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising preference of consumers towards fuel-efficient solutions and the need to lower carbon footprints across the globe are offering a lucrative growth opportunity to industry players. Furthermore, the increasing demand for automotive filters, as they eliminate entry of solid dust particles, such as pollen and bacteria in the engine, is supporting the growth of the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Media Type:

Cellulose

Fiberglass

Others

Breakup by Filter Type:

Air Filters

Fuel Filters

Hydraulic Filters

Oil Filters

Steering Filters

Coolant Filters

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Cummins Inc.

DENSO Corporation

Donaldson Company Inc.

General Motors Corporation

Hengst SE

Hollingsworth & Vose Company

K&N Engineering Inc.

Lydall Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

MANN+HUMMEL GmbH

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sogefi SpA.

