Automotive LiDAR Market Analysis to 2029 | Infineon Technologies, Innoviz Technologies, LeddarTech

The automotive LiDAR market revolutionizes vehicle perception and autonomy by offering Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) solutions that provide precise distance measurements using laser pulses, enabling vehicles to navigate and understand their surroundings. LiDAR technology generates high-resolution 3D maps of the environment, essential for autonomous driving, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and accurate object detection. This market’s significance lies in its contribution to vehicle safety, navigation accuracy, and the development of technologies that enable vehicles to perceive their environment with unparalleled detail. As the automotive industry aims to achieve higher levels of autonomy, the automotive LiDAR market adapts to offer solid-state designs, improved range, and applications that pave the way for self-driving vehicles, shaping a future where cars can navigate complex scenarios and interact with the environment autonomously and safely.

Some of the major companies influencing this Automotive LiDAR market include:

Continental AG

Garmin Ltd

Infineon Technologies

Innoviz Technologies

LeddarTech

Osram Licht AG

Phantom Intelligence

Princeton Lightwave Inc.

Velodyne Lidar

Quanergy

The regional scope of the Automotive LiDAR market is mostly mentioned in the region-focused report.

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Segmentation: By Type

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems(ADAS)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Autonomous Cars

Market Segmentation: By Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Conclusion

