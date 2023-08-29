Automotive Radar Sensors Market Report Analysis, Research Studies | Infineon Technologies AG, Quanergy, Leddar

The automotive radar sensors market is witnessing significant growth as vehicle manufacturers and consumers prioritize safety, collision avoidance, and autonomous driving capabilities. Automotive radar sensors use radio waves to detect objects, pedestrians, and vehicles in the vehicle’s vicinity, enabling advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous functions. The market’s growth is driven by advancements in radar sensor technology, including higher frequency bands and improved signal processing algorithms, that enhance detection accuracy and reduce false positives. Moreover, the increasing adoption of radar sensors in various vehicle segments, from passenger cars to commercial vehicles, contributes to the market’s expansion. As the automotive industry continues to evolve toward autonomous mobility, the automotive radar sensors market is poised to provide cutting-edge solutions that enable safer and more efficient driving experiences.

Some of the major companies influencing this Automotive Radar Sensors market include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

NXP Semiconductors N.V

Infineon Technologies AG

Quanergy

Leddar

Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

TRW – ZF Friedrichshafen

Delphi Automotive

Hella

Autoliv Inc

Velodyne LiDAR

Hitachi

The regional scope of the market:

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Automotive Radar Sensors Market Segmentation Analysis

Automotive Radar Sensors Market segmentation : By Type

Long Range Radar Sensor, Medium Range Radar Sensor, Short Range Radar Sensor

Automotive Radar Sensors Market Segmentation: By Application

Park Assist Systems, ACC, BSD, AEBS, LDWS, PPS, Others

Conclusion

