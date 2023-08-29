Automotive Sun Visor Market to See Massive Growth by 2029 | Atlas (Motus), Kyowa Sangyo, KASAI KOGYO

The automotive sun visor market is witnessing notable growth as vehicle manufacturers and consumers prioritize comfort, glare reduction, and driver visibility. Automotive sun visors are essential components located above the windshield that protect occupants from harsh sunlight and glare while driving. The market’s growth is driven by advancements in sun visor designs and materials that offer improved shading, adjustability, and enhanced aesthetics. Additionally, the trend toward advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and sensors on windshields has led to the integration of sun visors with camera and sensor technologies. As road safety and occupant comfort remain top priorities, the automotive sun visor market is poised to provide innovative solutions that contribute to enhanced driving experiences.

Some of the major companies influencing this Automotive Sun Visor market include:

Grupo Antolin

Daimei

Atlas (Motus)

Kyowa Sangyo

KASAI KOGYO

Hayashi

Joyson Safety Systems

IAC Group

HOWA TEXTILE

Dongfeng Electronic

Yongsan

Mecai

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Automotive Sun Visor Market Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented on the basis of categories such as type, product, and end user.

Automotive Sun Visor Market segmentation : By Type

Sun Visor with Mirror, Sun Visor without Mirror

Automotive Sun Visor Market Segmentation: By Application

Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Conclusion

