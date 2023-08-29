Automotive V2X Market Trends, Growth Factors, Size, Segmentation and Forecast to 2029

Automotive V2X Market accounted for USD 2.59 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 25.01 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 38.2 % during the forecast period.

Automotive V2X Market Overview

Maximize Market Research published the Automotive V2X Market report that helps clients understand the landscape of the market. The Automotive V2X market overview gives thorough details about the size of the market, trade statistics, leading players, and various market metrics such as life cycle, trends, etc which was collected through secondary research and validated through primary research.

Automotive V2X Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Maximize Market Research’s report furnishes a comprehensive examination of segments and sub-segments within both global and regional Automotive V2X markets. The report delves deeply into the prevailing trends within the Automotive V2X market and offers forecasts extending from 2023 to 2029. The employment of SWOT analysis elucidates the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats inherent in the Automotive V2X industry, encompassing key players within.

Conducting a meticulous research endeavor, this study scrutinizes the global Automotive V2X market’s trends, forecasts, and financial values. The report goes on to supply demand projections, intricate market trends, and a thorough exploration of micro and macro factors. Furthermore, it identifies the catalysts propelling growth as well as the constraints inhibiting expansion within the Automotive V2X market.

Data collection was meticulously executed by referencing a curated selection of secondary sources, which included both paid and freely available databases. These sources were systematically analyzed to amass pertinent information regarding trends, influential factors, and key players. The research methodology is fortified by analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis, offering comprehensive insights into the Automotive V2X market landscape.

Automotive V2X Market Dynamics

The market is expected to be driven by rising smartphone penetration in the United States. On the other hand, increasing use of wireless communication tools has resulted in a decrease in the demand for conventional fixed-line tools and equipment.

Due to the introduction of new smartphones with improved functions and built-in applications, mobile devices have supplanted traditional communication methods. The country’s mobile device penetration climbed by almost 4.7%. The MMR study also revealed that the most common method of Internet access is via a mobile device. Additionally, it is expected that the importance of communication equipment in the nation will increase as businesses are forced to go digital in order to remain competitive. To improve wireless capacity, businesses are improving their network infrastructure. They are continuing to invest in their network modernization, which is expected to drive industry growth during the forecast period. New investments in wireless infrastructure will be motivated by growing mobility applications for enterprise IT.

Automotive V2X Market Regional Insights

The report’s regional analysis facilitates a comprehensive comprehension of the Automotive V2X market across diverse countries. This analysis encompasses various factors, including political landscapes, geographical influences, and consumer buying behaviors, all of which impact the Automotive V2X market dynamics. The report furnishes insights into the legal constraints, geographical benefits, and unique purchasing patterns inherent to different regions and countries. These insights aid in the formulation of market strategies tailored to the distinct demands of specific countries and regions.

Furthermore, the report provides an elaborate elucidation of all these factors, encompassing market size, growth rates, and import-export statistics for each region.

Automotive V2X Market Segmentation

by vehicle type

Commercial

Passenger

by application

Predictive Maintenance

Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics

Parking Management System

Fleet and Asset Management

Passenger Information System

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Intelligent Traffic System

Automated Driver Assistance

by communication type

Vehicle-to-Vehicle

Vehicle-to-Network

Vehicle-to-Home

Vehicle-to-Grid

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure

by offering

Hardware

Software

by connectivity type

Cellular

DSRC

Automotive V2X Market Key Players

1. Intel Corporation (US)

2. Qualcomm Technologies Inc.(US)

3. Harman International Industries, Inc.(US)

4. Nvidia Corporation(US)

5. NXP Semiconductors N.V.(Netherland)

6. TomTom International BV.(Netherland)

7. Autotalks ltd. (Israel)

8. Cohda Wireless (Australia)

9. Continental AG(Germany)

10.Daimler AG(Germany)

11.Audi AG(Germany)

12.Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

13.Robert Bosch GmBH (Germany)



Key questions answered in the Automotive V2X Market are:

What is the expected Automotive V2X market size by the end of the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Automotive V2X Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Automotive V2X ?

How the government initiatives are affecting global Automotive V2X market?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Automotive V2X Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Automotive V2X Market?

Which key player is having the largest Automotive V2X market share?

Which regional Automotive V2X market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2017 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2017 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of segments and sub-segments

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

