Barium Nitrate Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

In 2023, the Barium Nitrate market faced a lackluster performance, marked by low demand and stagnant prices. The subdued market sentiment resulted from sluggish downstream demands and abundant inventory levels. Reduced prices of feedstock Barium Carbonate and Nitric Acid further contributed to the market’s dull behavior. The economic recession impacted consumer buying behavior, leading to decreased offtakes for Barium Nitrate, hindering its recovery.

Definition

Barium Nitrate is an inorganic chemical compound with the formula Ba(NO3)2. It is a white, crystalline solid and a common source of barium ions in various applications. Due to its high solubility in water and ability to release oxygen when heated, it is widely used in pyrotechnics for green coloration in fireworks. It also finds use in the manufacturing of other barium compounds, as well as in the production of special glass and ceramic materials.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Barium Nitrate Price Trend:

Barium Nitrate has key industrial applications in various sectors. It is a crucial component in pyrotechnics and fireworks, providing a green color. Additionally, it is utilized in the manufacturing of other barium compounds, specialty glass, and ceramics. Its oxidizing properties make it valuable in certain chemical processes and as an ingredient in military explosives and propellants.

Key Players:

Solvay S. A

Basstech International LLC

San Yuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Barium Chemicals Co. Ltd

Degussa AG

Sakai Chemical Industry Co.

