Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market Size, Share and Industry Trends, Report 2023-2028

How Big is the Bathroom Mirror Cabinets Market?

The global bathroom mirror cabinets market size reached US$ 773.0 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,070.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.21% during 2023-2028.

What are Bathroom Mirror Cabinets?

Bathroom mirror cabinets are cupboards used for storing utility items. They are aesthetically pleasing and give a luxurious look. Bathroom mirror cabinets are utilized for keeping toiletries, such as shampoos, hair straighteners, dryers, face-washes, perfumes, soaps, razors, shaving creams, moisturizers, baby powders, toilet papers, toothpaste, towels, etc. The leading manufacturers are offering innovative variants, including illuminated cabinets with USB ports, electrical outlets, defoggers, magnifying mirrors, etc. Bathroom mirror cabinets are available in aluminum, wooden, and stainless-steel finishes. As such, they find widespread applications in residential as well as commercial spaces.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the bathroom mirror cabinets industry?

The emerging trend of concept bathrooms is among the primary factors driving the bathroom mirror cabinets market. Besides this, the elevating popularity of residential housing and luxurious bathroom accessories and the expanding real estate sector are also augmenting the market growth.

Apart from this, leading market players are providing a one-stop-shop solution for bathroom mirror cabinets to improve the overall experience of buyers, which is further catalyzing the global market. In addition to this, the increasing levels of disposable incomes of consumers and the growing urban population are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Moreover, the widespread improvements in value chain infrastructures, from sourcing to manufacturing, procurement, distribution, warehousing, inventory, transportation, etc., are also positively influencing the product demand. Furthermore, the development of cabinet variants with infra-red sensors that activate LED lighting and LED clocks is expected to bolster the bathroom mirror cabinets market in the coming years.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Single Door

Multi-door

Breakup by Material Type:

Steel

Polymer

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Bellaterra Home LLC, Duravit AG, Emco Bad GmbH, FAB Glass and Mirror, Foshan Sino Hardware Products Co. Ltd., Geberit AG, HiB Ltd., LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, Roca Sanitario S.A, Roper Rhodes Ltd., W. Schneider + Co AG

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

