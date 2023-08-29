Beta Carotene Market Analysis to 2029 | Allied Bictech, Chr Hansen, LYCORED

The beta carotene market is witnessing significant growth as consumers seek natural sources of essential nutrients and antioxidants to support their health and well-being. Beta carotene is a naturally occurring pigment found in various fruits and vegetables, known for its conversion into vitamin A in the body. The market’s expansion is driven by the increasing awareness of the benefits of beta carotene for skin health, vision, and immune support. Additionally, the use of beta carotene as a natural food colorant in the food and beverage industry further contributes to its demand. As health-conscious consumers prioritize nutritional value and natural ingredients, the beta carotene market is poised to provide a source of essential nutrients and functional benefits.

Some of the major companies influencing this Beta Carotene market include:

DSM

BASF

Allied Bictech

Chr Hansen

LYCORED

FMC Corporation

DDW

Zhejiang Medicine

HJ-Rise International

Zixin

Wuhan Stars

The regional scope of the Beta Carotene market is mostly mentioned in the region-focused report.

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Segmentation: By Type

Natural Product Extraction, Chemical Synthesis, Fermentation Method

Market Segmentation: By Application

Food and Beverages, Feed Supplement, Cosmetic Additives, Others

