Biorationals Market Size 2023: Global Share, Trends And Report By 2028

Industry Overview of Biorationals Market

Biorationals represent low environmental impact substances or products derived from natural or biological origins. Some of the common product types include pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, nematicides, plant growth regulators, etc. Biorationals help to enhance plant physiology and manage crop stress and root growth. They are even utilized as an alternative control agent for pesticides and antimicrobials to maximize productivity, sustainability, and quality in agricultural production systems, disease vector management systems, and residential and industrial settings. Consequently, biorationals find extensive applications across several sectors, such as forestry, agriculture, public health, aquaculture, etc.

How Big Is the Biorationals Market?

The global biorationals market size reached US$ 4.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2023-2028.

Don’t Miss Out: Secure Your Competitive Edge by Downloading a Sample Report Copy Today: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biorationals-market/requestsample

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The growing shortage of food across the globe on account of the expanding global population, the declining arable land area, the altering climatic conditions, and the increasing need to minimize crop loss and increase overall crop yield are primarily driving the biorationals market. Additionally, the elevating awareness among individuals about the harmful effects of chemical pesticides on the food chain and environment and the shifting preferences toward biopesticides are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies across numerous countries aimed at promoting the adoption of integrated pest management strategies, including early detection of pests employing selective products that ensure control while preserving the ecological health of the farm and reducing adverse effects on beneficial insects is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the escalating usage of sustainable farming practices and the emerging trend of the green crop protection concept to lower maximum residue limit (MRLs) are expected to fuel the biorationals market over the forecasted period.

Report Segmentation:

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Source:

Botanicals

Semiochemicals

Others

Breakup by Type:

Pesticides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Nematicides

Herbicides

Plant Growth Regulators

Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Breakup by Formulation:

Liquid

Dry

Breakup by Application:

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Trunk Injection

Others

Breakup by End User:

Forestry

Agriculture

Public Health

Aquaculture

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

The Major Players in the market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Gowan Company LLC, Institute of Natural Organic Agriculture (INORA), Isagro S.p.A., Koppert B.V., Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Rentokil Initial plc, Russell IPM Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Summit Chemical Company and The Wonderful Company LLC.

Just Released: Our Latest Market Research Report is Now Available. Explore the Table of Contents (TOC) & List of Figures to Gain Insights into the Industry: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5957&flag=C

Related Posts:

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/imarc/automotive-upholstery-market-size-2023-trends-global-share-and-growth-report-by-2028

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/imarc/ivf-devices-and-consumables-market-size-2023-global-share-trends-growth-and-report-forecast-by-2028

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/imarc/atomic-layer-deposition-equipment-market-size-growth-industry-trends-and-report-analysis-2023-2028

About US

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800