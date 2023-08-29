Biotechnology Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2023-2028

Global Biotechnology Market Overview 2023-2028

Biotechnology is a multidisciplinary field that harnesses biological processes, organisms, or systems to develop innovative products, technologies, and solutions that benefit various industries and human life. It involves the manipulation of living organisms genetic material, such as deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), to alter their characteristics or create new traits. It is used in the development of diagnostic tools that aid in disease detection, monitoring, and personalized medicine. It is also utilized to develop personalized nutrition plans based on genetic data. It enables the development of diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics for various diseases.

The global biotechnology market size reached US$ 665.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,033.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2023-2028.

Global Biotechnology Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing use of biotechnology in developing innovative medical treatments, including gene therapies, personalized medicine, and novel biopharmaceuticals, represents one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth around the world. Moreover, the rising adoption of biotechnology in the agricultural sector to enhance crop yields, improve pest resistance, and develop genetically modified organisms (GMOs), is favoring the growth of the market. In addition, the growing usage of biotechnology in bioprocessing and biomanufacturing to facilitate the production of pharmaceuticals and industrial chemicals is influencing the market positively. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of biotechnology in the production of regenerative medicine, including tissue engineering and stem cell therapies, is propelling the growth of the market.

Global Biotechnology Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are: Amgen Inc., Biocon Limited, Biogen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Genmab A/S, Lonza Group AG, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Seagen Inc., Syngenta AG and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, technology, and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Instruments

Reagents

Software and Services

Based on product type, the market has been segregated into instruments, reagents, and software and services.

Breakup by Technology:

Nanobiotechnology

Tissue Engineering and Regeneration

DNA Sequencing

Cell-Based Assays

Fermentation

PCR Technology

Chromatography

Others

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into nanobiotechnology, tissue engineering and regeneration, DNA sequencing, cell-based assays, fermentation, PCR technology, chromatography, and others

Breakup by Application:

Healthcare

Food and Agriculture

Natural Resources and Environment

Industrial Processing

Bioinformatics

Others

Biotechnology is used in the healthcare industry due to the rising prevalence of various chronic ailments and the rising need for diagnostic tests, therapies, and medications.

Breakup By Regions:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.