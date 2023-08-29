Blockchain Gaming Market Outlook 2023: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast by 2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Blockchain Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the blockchain gaming market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global blockchain gaming market size reached US$ 4.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 117.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 67.40% during 2023-2028.

Blockchain Gaming Market Overview:

Blockchain gaming refers to integrating blockchain technology into the gaming industry, creating a new paradigm of decentralized and transparent gaming experiences. By leveraging blockchain’s immutable and secure nature, these games offer various benefits to players. Blockchain enables true ownership of in-game assets, allowing players to buy, sell, and trade virtual items with real-world value. It also introduces provable fairness, ensuring transparent and tamper-proof gameplay mechanics. Additionally, blockchain gaming incentivizes player participation through token rewards and enables the creation of unique, rare, and collectible digital assets. This fusion of gaming and blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize the gaming industry, offering players more control, fairness, and economic opportunities.

Blockchain Gaming Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing popularity of blockchain technology. In line with this, blockchain gaming has the potential to revolutionize the gaming industry, which, in turn, is accelerating its demand. Furthermore, the rising popularity of esports is significantly contributing to the market. Apart from this, the heavy investments by the market players in blockchain gaming are positively influencing the market. Moreover, the shifting preference from traditional to blockchain-based games is catalyzing the market. Besides, the escalating internet accessibility and smartphone usage are propelling the market. Additionally, rapid technological advancements, such as virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality, are offering numerous opportunities for market expansion.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Animoca Brands Corporation Limited

Dapper Labs Inc.

Double jump.tokyo Inc.

Illuvium

Immutable Pty Ltd.

Mythical Inc

Sky Mavis

Uplandme Inc

WeMade Co. Ltd.

Game Type Insights:

Role Playing Games

Open World Games

Collectible Games

Platform Insights:

ETH

BNB Chain

Polygon

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

